A new late night pizza restaurant is opening up. Photo by Pablo Pacheco on Unsplash

The craving for pizza knows no boundaries. It has no limits. It can rumble your stomach first thing in the morning or last thing at night. But unless you have some frozen pizzas stashed away for a moment such as this, you might not always be able to satisfy those cravings. That is unless you know of a pizza joint that is designed to be open when you need it, and when you’re hungry for more than something pulled out of the freezer. To help address those cravings for pizza, a new pizza restaurant has opened in metro Phoenix, and it’s designed to be there when you need it most.

With a name like Night Owl Pizza & Drinks, you know it’s the kind of place made for late-night owls like yourself. And even if you’re not a regular lover of late nights, you never know when you might have the craving for a slice of pizza. At Night Owl, you can order anything from an entire pizza to individual slices, which is perfect when you want to sample different styles of pizza without ordering the entire pie.

The New York style of pizza gives you a thinner crust that is perfect for rolling, folding, eating with a fork, or just going at it the traditional route. And yet there is so much more to the Nigh Owl menu than NY pizza. There are several burger options, including the Wood Owl Burger (American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce), the Barn Owl Burger (Cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and bourbon BBQ), and the Screech Owl Burger (pepper jack cheese, tomato, pickle, special sauce, and crispy jalapenos). Chicken wings, salads, plus several variations of fries are also available at the restaurant.

While you can order a traditional cheese or pepperoni pizza, there are several specialty pizzas, including the Pineapple Express, Pretty Fly For a White Pie, Maui Maui, The Boss (pepperoni, sausage, and bacon), Mona Lisa (no cheese pizza), and Ziggy’s Pie (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, red onions, and black olives).

And if you want to wash that burger or pizza down with a beer, not a problem with that either, as there are several dozen beers both on draft and served up in cans. There’s even canned and bottled wine if that’s more your kind of thing.

The new Night Owl Pizza & Drinks is opening up at 1645 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale.