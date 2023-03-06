Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened

A popular pizza restaurant has returned. Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash

It is hard to keep a good thing down. A restaurant might not prove successful in one location, but with a solid menu and a loyal following, it’s often possible to pivot from the failed location and re-establish itself somewhere else. For one particular downtown Phoenix restaurant, the first time around didn’t end as the owners would have liked, but that hasn’t stopped them from deciding to return to the Valley and open the restaurant a second time around.

Almost a year ago, Grand Avenue Pizza Company closed up shop. Back on June 1 the pizza restaurant, which had been serving the downtown Phoenix area for over nine years, decided to go on what management called, a “summer break.” The announced plan was to close down, retool, and eventually return with a larger operation. However, the summer break ended up lasting much longer than originally anticipated. Back in June of 2022, restaurant management believed they would return in just a few short months, opening in a new location in the fall of 2022.

Following the restaurant’s closure, radio silence fell on Grand Avenue Pizza Company. That is until less than a week ago, when the restaurant announced on its Instagram page that it would return to the metro area, this time in Glendale, in March of 2023. The official first day of the return of Grand Avenue Pizza Company kicked off on March 3. Located at 8729 North 57th Drive in Glendale, visitors to the restaurant will find the familiar pizza offerings of the previous location. However, the space is much larger than the downtown Phoenix location, which has since been converted into a different pizza joint.

With a full liquor license and its extensive menu, the return of Grand Avenue Pizza Company marks the return of one of the best-rated pizza joints in all of metro Phoenix. The old location maintained a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with well over 800 reviews. The restaurant is also known for having some rather unique pizzas, which could be purchased by the slice or in sizes up to 18 inches. Guests can also order other menu items if they want a break from pizza, which includes everything from shredded mozzarella and marinated pork tenderloin all the way to grilled zucchini, strawberry salsa, and chicharron crumbles.

The restaurant’s new hours have not yet been updated. To stay on top of all that is going on with Grand Avenue Pizza Company, make sure to follow their Instagram page.