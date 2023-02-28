New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant is Open, Won't Accept Cash

Photo by Andre Davis on Unsplash

When you’re craving a lobster roll, there’s nothing like finding yourself in a small, coastal town in Maine, where you can chow down on freshly caught lobster slathered in butter and served up right off the dock. Of course, being in metro Phoenix, you can’t exactly catch a flight over to the East Coast whenever you’re hungry for lobster. Thankfully, an all-new lobster roll drive-through restaurant is newly opened in the Valley, allowing you to enjoy inexpensive lobster, all without dealing with those chilly Maine evenings.

Angie’s Lobster has been spreading throughout metro Phoenix like wildfire in recent months. Its all-new location at 835 West Baseline Road in Tempe is now open and serving drive-through customers (there is no indoor seating). This is in addition to the locations in Mesa and Phoenix.

In hopes of keeping the overhead as minimal as possible, Angie’s Lobster is a cash-free restaurant. So that $20 bill you just remembered you had in your pants pocket from the previous weekend sadly will not work here. It is all credit and debit card based. There are no paper receipts given, nor will straws be given when ordering a beverage, so make sure to bring your own or invest in the metal straws for sale. There also won’t be any condiments, so if you’re someone that loves extra butter on your lobster, or needs to coat french fries in ketchup, you’ll need to have your own packets (or ketchup at home). Angie’s Lobster says making all of these necessary cuts helps keep the cost of lobster lower, which is then reflected in the price of food for sale.

The menu is small and straight to the point. There is the #1 Warm Lobster Roll with Butter (Maine lobster served with butter in a toasted, buttered bun, Angie’s sauce, plus fries and a drink). The #2 is Warm Lobster Roll with Seasoned Lemon Butter (basically the same thing as #1 but butter is replaced with lemon butter). The #3 is a Chilled Lobster Roll with Mayo and Seasoned Lemon Butter, and the #4 is Fried Lobster Tails. There is also a non-lobster breakfast menu available.

The new Tempe location is open every day from 6 AM until 10 PM (with breakfast running from 6 AM until 10:30 AM).

If you’re not around one of the newly opened locations, not to worry, because there’s no shortage of planned Angie’s Lobster drive-through restaurants coming. By the end of the year, there will be locations in Gilbert, Surprise, Glendale, and Chandler, so you’ll never be far from lobster.