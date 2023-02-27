Mexican Burger Restaurant is Now Open

Grab yourself a burger and beverage at the new Mexican burger restaurant. Photo by Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash

When deciding what to eat for dinner, two of the options you might toss out to family and friends are Mexican or burgers. It’s hard to go wrong with either, and yet rarely do the two ever cross over. You go with one or the other and risk making some in your group a little upset that you didn’t go with what they were hungry for. However, all of that has not changed in metro Phoenix, as a new restaurant has opened that specializes in what is calling Mexican burgers.

Located at 888 North 1st Avenue in Phoenix, Hamburguesas y Cervezas is now open and slinging an array of goodies for hungry guests. With a menu that splits the difference between burgers and Mexican food, there should be something for just about everyone that walks through the front door. Whether in search of chicken wings, salads, burgers, or larger meals, the menu is surprisingly large for the overall size of the restaurant itself, which is housed on the first floor of the Union @ Roosevelt apartment building.

To kick things off, the new restaurant features a number of appetizers, including chicken wings (with spicy BBQ, house buffalo, habanero pineapple, or al pastor spice flavors), Spicy Onion Strings, Stuffed Jalapenos, chips and salsa, as well as Don Pablo Elote (Mexican street corn) and even a pound of tater tots, served with three spicy dips.

Of course, it is the burgers that will take center stage at the restaurant as it flexes the combination of Mexican and traditional burgers. There is the RJB Burger, which is a half pound of Angus chuck, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, bacon, guacamole, pepper jack, and chipotle mayo. Then there is the Spicy BBQ Burger, which again is a half-pound Angus chuck (all the burgers are a half-pound), pepper jack, sliced roasted jalapenos, caramelized onions, spicy onion strings, and BBQ sauce. If you are a fan of chorizo sausage you will likely love the Chorizo Burger, which is Angus chuck and Schreiner’s Chorizo blended and topped with diced roasted poblano peppers, thin sliced white onion, mustard, lettuce, and pepper jack cheese. There is also the Mexicano Burger, made up of Angus chuck, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, onions, sliced roasted jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and habanero mayo.

Hamburguesas y Cervezas is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM until 9 PM and on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM until 10 PM.