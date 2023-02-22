Tucson, AZ

New Greek Gyro Restaurant Coming Soon

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nT8Ks_0kvotxfA00
A new gyro pita restaurant is set to open.Photo byT FozonUnsplash

For Greek food lovers everywhere, few things can match the taste of sliced lamb meat, wrapped in warm, soft pita bread, and slathered with tzatziki sauce. When taking a bite of an expertly prepared gyro, it has a way of bringing all the taste buds to life. The savory, melt-in-your-mouth complexion of the lamb meat blends beautifully with the refreshing, creamy cucumber yogurt of the Greek tzatziki sauce, and it all combines into something truly beautiful. Of course, there isn’t exactly a plethora of Greek joints and gyro stands around Tucson. Although sprinkled around the city, it doesn’t have the same kind of footing as taco, burger, and pizza joints. However, a new restaurant wants to add to the Greek offerings around town, just as the weather begins to turn for the spring. 

Tucked in at 8775 East Broadway, Gyro Shack has big plans for its upcoming launch, which is penciled in at the beginning of March, so Greek and gyro lovers only have another week or two to wait. Gyro Shack has an established following, just not in Arizona, or, really, anywhere else outside of Idaho. That’s because, up until the opening of the Tucson location, it is strictly an Idaho chain. The restaurant opened over a decade ago in 2010 and generated a cult-like following in Boise.

For anyone that comes down from Boise during the winter months, or who has ventured up to visit and has stopped by one of those Gyro Shack locations, you will be pleased to know that everything, even down to the decor, will remain exactly as it is in Idaho. 

As the name suggests, the gyro takes center stage. There are plenty of gyros on the menu, including the Original (gyro meat, tzatziki, tomato, and onion), the Deluxe (same as the Original, with added feta), and the Super (gyro meat, bacon, tzatziki sauce, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, feta, and spice sauce). For anyone hungry for something other than gyro lamb meat, there is a Falafel Pita, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and several offerings. The menu also includes a Greek Salad, made to your liking, as well as a selection of breakfast options. This is one thing you won’t find at many Greek restaurants, but at Gyro Shack, you can order a Breakfast Pita (egg, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, and cheddar cheese), a Supreme (egg, gyro meat, bacon, tzatziki sauce, grilled Philly mix, and cheddar cheese), and the Colossal (egg, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, grilled onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, and spicy sauce). 

The new Gyro Shack will be located at 5775 East Broadway, so keep an eye out for its opening, which will occur in the next few weeks. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Greek food# restaurant# coming soon# now open# gyro pita

Comments / 7

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
23K followers

More from Greyson F

Tempe, AZ

New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant is Open, Won't Accept Cash

When you’re craving a lobster roll, there’s nothing like finding yourself in a small, coastal town in Maine, where you can chow down on freshly caught lobster slathered in butter and served up right off the dock. Of course, being in metro Phoenix, you can’t exactly catch a flight over to the East Coast whenever you’re hungry for lobster. Thankfully, an all-new lobster roll drive-through restaurant is newly opened in the Valley, allowing you to enjoy inexpensive lobster, all without dealing with those chilly Maine evenings.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Mexican Burger Restaurant is Now Open

When deciding what to eat for dinner, two of the options you might toss out to family and friends are Mexican or burgers. It’s hard to go wrong with either, and yet rarely do the two ever cross over. You go with one or the other and risk making some in your group a little upset that you didn’t go with what they were hungry for. However, all of that has not changed in metro Phoenix, as a new restaurant has opened that specializes in what is calling Mexican burgers.

Read full story
7 comments

Pizza Restaurant Now Offering All-You-Can-Eat

What’s better than pizza? More pizza? How about all-you-can-eat pizza? If you miss the days of Pizza Hut’s lunch buffet setup, and you’d rather go for something a little higher end than Peter Piper’s Pizza setup then you’re not alone. And don’t worry, because a recently established restaurant here in metro Phoenix (with two locations currently serving up pizzas to the Valley) has announced it will kick start an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet that isn’t only pizza, but salads, pasta, and sandwiches, and all with a price tag that won’t break the bank.

Read full story
50 comments
Tempe, AZ

New Pizza Restaurant Now Open

When it comes to pizza, it’s always nice to know there is some kind of historical lineage attached to the brand. Many of the very best pizza restaurants out there have generations of family influence going into every pie that’s pulled out of the oven. Whether it is through knowledge of baking the perfect crust, how the acidity of certain tomatoes influences the final product, or how to select quality meat, a great deal is learned through generations passing the skill down to their children. With one pizza restaurant now open here in metro Phoenix, while the pizza shop might be new, the lessons passed down from parents and grandparents give the pizza an almost old-world feel and taste to it.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Mexican Restaurant Suddenly Closes

It’s never easy when a favorite restaurant shuts down. And yet, that very much is a way of life in the food and beverage industry. Few restaurants manage to survive the test of time. For one reason or another, the majority of establishments end up closing down. With such a thin profit line, a successful restaurant requires a quality product, a large client base, and a bank account that’s able to take a hit (while likely not making a profit for the first several years), not to mention a little bit of luck. This recipe for longevity is mastered by only a handful of restaurants, and, sadly, a local restaurant wasn’t able to make it work, and as such has announced its closure in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
14 comments
Tucson, AZ

Restaurant Fails Health Inspection, May Lose Operating License

Tracking down health inspection information for Tucson area restaurants isn’t always the easiest task. The county’s website, which does provide details about every restaurant’s history of inspections, is often several weeks out of date, and the rating system provided comes across as random at best. For some restaurants, only the number of violations is listed. For others, they are given a pass or fail rating. And then there are others that use the IHH rating system. Short for Imminent Health Hazard, this is a list of health hazards that may potentially harm individuals who consume food at the given restaurants (the definition of IMM is not listed on the Tucson health website, but instead was obtained using a health inspector’s form provided by the state of Washington). The lack of consistency makes tracking certain infractions, or even comparing various restaurants in greater Tucson a challenge at times. And yet, despite this, one local restaurant was hit with numerous Imminent Health Hazard, indicating it is not safe to currently consume food at the restaurant.

Read full story
13 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Now Open

It isn’t always possible to hop onto a jet and whisk yourself away for a much needed vacation. However, what you can do for only a fraction of the price is head on out to one of the local world cuisine restaurants specializing in food from other corners around the world. Sure, it isn’t the same, but sometimes just closing your eyes and smelling the exotic spice blends and tasting the flavors is at least enough to put a smile on your face. And if you are a lover of Mediterranean food, there’s a new destination in town that would love to help transverse you along for your next culinary vacation.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

New Indian Restaurant Is Now Open

Looking for a new restaurant to try out this weekend? Maybe something out of the ordinary? If you’re into going out and trying flavors from around the world, good news, because a new restaurant that’s serving up a taste of India has now opened, and it’s the perfect spot for indulging in exciting flavors. It’s also an exceptional destination for vegans and vegetarians looking for flavors without the addition of meat.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Food Vendors Announced For Upcoming Festival

When it comes to massive events here in Tucson, The Gem Show and the Tucson Festival of Books by far take the cake. These are the events that bring people in from not only around the country but around the world. And, thankfully, the events are spread out a bit, so we are able to enjoy both. Next month, for March 4 and 5, the Tucson Festival of Books takes center stage in the heart of the University of Arizona, as well as pockets around town. Major authors and indie writers will all converge on the region to talk about their books, the writing process, and a host of other topics. Of course, they, as well as you (if you plan on stopping by) will need to eat. Instead of leaving the festival, there will be a number of food vendors on hand to satisfy those quick-bite cravings. Here are some of the vendors you have to look forward to for the upcoming festival.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Local Pizza Restaurants Appear on World-Famous Review Show

Food and sports are often intertwined. Stadiums around the country are constantly looking for ways to expand the food offering available (while also expanding the price tag right along with it). When watching a game it’s common to grab some snacks and finger food, and for many, there’s just nothing better than turning on the game, ordering a pizza, and having a nice cold refreshment to go along with it. Dave Portnoy has himself thrived off the combination of food and sports. Best known as the owner and founder of Barstool Sports, the brand meandered in the early 2000s, with basic sports blogs anyone could write for. Now, it is a major participant in the world of sports, it has numerous podcasts, it hosts a college football bowl game in Tucson, and it has launched several sportsbook restaurants around the country (including one in greater Phoenix). However, all of that combined may not have the same influence as one of Dave Portnoy’s projects.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

New Pink Taco Restaurant is Now Open

There are a lot of same old-same old Mexican restaurants and taco joints throughout greater Phoenix. Absolutely a handful stand out and are the cream of the crop, and then there are others that, in a pinch, do just fine, but there isn’t much difference between what it sells and what the taco stand a few blocks down the road offers. So, in a land of Mexican restaurants as far as the eye can see, what is one of the best ways to make a new taco restaurant stand out above all the rest? Make the tacos pink, of course.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Long Rumored Chicago Restaurant Finally Set to Open

There’s nothing like a nice publicity build-up for the launch of any new business. It helps churn up anticipation for the coming business and get customers excited for the eventual launch. Now, most of the time this publicity build-up lasts at most a couple of months while various marketing approaches are launched. Rarely does it take the business in question over a year to actually open and begin serving customers. However, for one restaurant that has been rumored to be coming to town since early 2022, the opening date has finally been revealed, and hungry fans will be able to, soon enough, satisfy their cravings once and for all.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Hollywood Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open in Town

Most restaurants that open in Tucson don’t have a massive buildup. Unless they are an existing brand in the region with prominent marketing and social media outreach, word of a new restaurant typically doesn’t come about until a week or two prior to opening. However, that is not always the case. One particular restaurant, which started off as a food cart serving hungry celebrities on Hollywood back lots, has pushed east over the last few years. Word of it making its way to Tucson floated about last year as locations began popping up in metro Phoenix. In fact, we covered news of the restaurant’s plans to take the highway south to Tucson early last year. Now though is the time for this restaurant, backed by major celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, to finally spread its wings and open in the Old Pueblo.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless Community

When COVID hit back in 2020 and most restaurant owners were scrambling, looking at the best options for self-preservation, a handful of other restaurant owners tried to look through the cloud and find opportunities. To take the forced downtime and plan for the future. For some, this required a hard look into the mirror in order to tweak and adjust what the business was doing. For others, it meant searching for ways to expand into other communities, in order to grow their client base while offering their food to new neighborhoods without reducing the quality of their current establishment. For owners of one Phoenix restaurant, the quest to expand was exactly what they studied and now, two years later, they are revealing their plan to hungry citizens of the Valley.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Popular Mexican Food Cart Opens Physical Restaurant

Food carts offer individuals the perfect opportunity to fine-tune a selection of recipes without dumping the kind of money into the business that a physical restaurant would require. The startup method makes it more financially viable to experiment with flavors, pinpoint what works, what doesn’t, and build a local following. Instead of jumping into the deep end, hoping they learn how to swim along the way, they start in shallow waters, grow accustomed to the temperature, and then, when they are ready, push off into the deep. That is exactly what one local Tucson restaurant is doing, as it has outgrown its food cart, and is now expanding to a physical restaurant.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years

When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.

Read full story
16 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

When it comes to restaurant health inspections, not all violations are created equal. There are some restaurants pinged with double-digit violations, and yet because most of the violations are not actually food related they are still granted a passing grade (although often told to make improvements before the next inspection occurs). And yet, there are other inspection details that can lead restaurants to receive a failing grade. Although health inspectors are somewhat lenient when it comes to non-food-related violations, there is no leniency regarding food-specific issues. And that is exactly why one Tucson restaurant recently was slapped across the chin with a failing grade, despite having only two violations.

Read full story
4 comments

New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open

Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.

Read full story
110 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now Open

Ever dreamed of kicking back for a cocktail, surrounded by high caliber rifle rounds, bullets, discontinued rifles, and a full taxidermy mama bear and cub? If yes, a brand new destination in metro Phoenix will be just what you’re looking for. If not, well, you should probably keep driving and look for another spot to sip a cocktail, because the newest addition to the downtown Phoenix eating and drinking scene is all about taking that classic hunting lodge feel and elevating it to an entirely different level.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy