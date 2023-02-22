New Greek Gyro Restaurant Coming Soon

A new gyro pita restaurant is set to open. Photo by T Foz on Unsplash

For Greek food lovers everywhere, few things can match the taste of sliced lamb meat, wrapped in warm, soft pita bread, and slathered with tzatziki sauce. When taking a bite of an expertly prepared gyro, it has a way of bringing all the taste buds to life. The savory, melt-in-your-mouth complexion of the lamb meat blends beautifully with the refreshing, creamy cucumber yogurt of the Greek tzatziki sauce, and it all combines into something truly beautiful. Of course, there isn’t exactly a plethora of Greek joints and gyro stands around Tucson. Although sprinkled around the city, it doesn’t have the same kind of footing as taco, burger, and pizza joints. However, a new restaurant wants to add to the Greek offerings around town, just as the weather begins to turn for the spring.

Tucked in at 8775 East Broadway, Gyro Shack has big plans for its upcoming launch, which is penciled in at the beginning of March, so Greek and gyro lovers only have another week or two to wait. Gyro Shack has an established following, just not in Arizona, or, really, anywhere else outside of Idaho. That’s because, up until the opening of the Tucson location, it is strictly an Idaho chain. The restaurant opened over a decade ago in 2010 and generated a cult-like following in Boise.

For anyone that comes down from Boise during the winter months, or who has ventured up to visit and has stopped by one of those Gyro Shack locations, you will be pleased to know that everything, even down to the decor, will remain exactly as it is in Idaho.

As the name suggests, the gyro takes center stage. There are plenty of gyros on the menu, including the Original (gyro meat, tzatziki, tomato, and onion), the Deluxe (same as the Original, with added feta), and the Super (gyro meat, bacon, tzatziki sauce, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, feta, and spice sauce). For anyone hungry for something other than gyro lamb meat, there is a Falafel Pita, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and several offerings. The menu also includes a Greek Salad, made to your liking, as well as a selection of breakfast options. This is one thing you won’t find at many Greek restaurants, but at Gyro Shack, you can order a Breakfast Pita (egg, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, and cheddar cheese), a Supreme (egg, gyro meat, bacon, tzatziki sauce, grilled Philly mix, and cheddar cheese), and the Colossal (egg, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, grilled onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, and spicy sauce).

The new Gyro Shack will be located at 5775 East Broadway, so keep an eye out for its opening, which will occur in the next few weeks.