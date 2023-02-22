Local Mexican Restaurant Suddenly Closes

A local restaurant has suddenly closed. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

It’s never easy when a favorite restaurant shuts down. And yet, that very much is a way of life in the food and beverage industry. Few restaurants manage to survive the test of time. For one reason or another, the majority of establishments end up closing down. With such a thin profit line, a successful restaurant requires a quality product, a large client base, and a bank account that’s able to take a hit (while likely not making a profit for the first several years), not to mention a little bit of luck. This recipe for longevity is mastered by only a handful of restaurants, and, sadly, a local restaurant wasn’t able to make it work, and as such has announced its closure in metro Phoenix.

Los Sombreros formerly had three restaurants spread around greater Phoenix. However, the trio of restaurants made the announcement that it would be closing one of its newer locations in Phoenix. After opening in 2019, the restaurant managed to serve hungry customers for over three years, but the start of 2023 has not proven as successful as it would need to remain open, and as such it will close down.

There was little warning about the closure, but Wednesday, February 22 will be the last day it is open. For anyone who has particular memories or fan-favorite servers inside of the 322 East Camelback Road location, now is the time to stop by, as moving forward it will be shut down.

The other two restaurants will remain open, and some of the staff members have the opportunity to move over to these locations if they wish to continue working with Los Sombreros.

The restaurant did not give specific reasons behind its closure, although with the current state of the economy, inflation, and the cost of food skyrocketing, it is more difficult now than ever before for restaurants to remain in the black without upsetting customers with dramatically increased menu prices. In many ways, new restaurants have an advantage, in that they are able to adjust for inflation and fix it into the listed prices before ever opening, while established restaurants have to increase prices in front of their customers and try to explain why.

For anyone who wants to continue visiting Los Sombreros, despite the closure of the Phoenix location, a second restaurant is located at 1976 West Southern Avenue in Mesa, and a third can be found at 2534 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.