New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Now Open

A new Mediterranean restaurant has officially opened. Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash

It isn’t always possible to hop onto a jet and whisk yourself away for a much needed vacation. However, what you can do for only a fraction of the price is head on out to one of the local world cuisine restaurants specializing in food from other corners around the world. Sure, it isn’t the same, but sometimes just closing your eyes and smelling the exotic spice blends and tasting the flavors is at least enough to put a smile on your face. And if you are a lover of Mediterranean food, there’s a new destination in town that would love to help transverse you along for your next culinary vacation.

Tucked off in northern Phoenix at 7811 North 12th Street, The Palms Mediterranean Kitchen just opened to help give you delicious food without the downtime. If you’ve ever stopped at a Mediterranean restaurant in the past but didn’t like how long you had to wait for your food, you will love The Palms Mediterranean Kitchen, as it is a fast-casual restaurant designed to bring you out your freshly prepared food as quickly as possible.

Just how fresh can it be? This is one of the few locations in the Valley that hand makes their own pita bread in-house. And if you’ve ever had freshly made pita bread, you already know handling the hot, soft, melt-in-your-mouth bread is truly delicious.

The menu for the restaurant is currently not available online. In fact, very little information regarding the restaurant is shared online at the moment, as The Palms Mediterranean Kitchen doesn’t have any Internet presence outside of a basic Yelp listing (no website or social media presence). Just make sure not to get it confused with Palms Kabob, which is another Mediterranean restaurant located in metro Phoenix.

However, while there isn’t an Internet presence yet for the restaurant, you will find all the basics available, ranging from Greek salads and gyros to hummus rice pilaf, plus a host of other goodies. You can even find crinkle-cut french fries for those picky eaters (or for those who just love pairing off their gyros with fries).

The Palms Mediterranean Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 11 AM until 7:30 PM, and on Friday through Sunday from 11 AM until 9 PM. There is ample parking space around the restaurant, so the next time you’re craving something different, feel free to stop by.