Food Vendors Announced For Upcoming Festival

Food vendors have been announced for the upcoming book festival. Photo by Scott Madore on Unsplash

When it comes to massive events here in Tucson, The Gem Show and the Tucson Festival of Books by far take the cake. These are the events that bring people in from not only around the country but around the world. And, thankfully, the events are spread out a bit, so we are able to enjoy both. Next month, for March 4 and 5, the Tucson Festival of Books takes center stage in the heart of the University of Arizona, as well as pockets around town. Major authors and indie writers will all converge on the region to talk about their books, the writing process, and a host of other topics. Of course, they, as well as you (if you plan on stopping by) will need to eat. Instead of leaving the festival, there will be a number of food vendors on hand to satisfy those quick-bite cravings. Here are some of the vendors you have to look forward to for the upcoming festival.

If you’ve lived in Tucson long enough, chances are you’ve been to at least one of the Beyond Bread locations around town. The soup and sandwich shop will be serving sandwiches (turkey, ham, and chicken pesto), plus muffins, cookies, scones, and pretzels.

Want something cold and refreshing to get you through to the next book presentation? Country Lemonade, Jake’s Lemonade, and DH Concessions will be slinging plenty of tasty, cold, treats. Country Lemonade is offering lemonade, limeade, orangeade, Arnold Palmers, and prickly pear cactus lemonade. DH Concessions, on the other hand, is offering lemonade, strawberry lemonade, prickly pear lemonade, pomegranate lemonade, and limeade. Jake’s Lemonade will have lemonade on sale and refills available at a steep discount.

Tucson Tamale will make an appearance, offering tamale plates, as well as salads and beverages, while Renee’s Tucson has slices of pepperoni and cheese pizza, Greek salads, hummus tostada, and chips. Just Churros will sell you bags of eight churros as well as dipping sauces, while Kabob Shack will offer their berry kabob, frozen cheesecake, and apple blossom. For something that will stick to your ribs, Hot Bamboo will offer steamed buns of Cha-Siu, teriyaki chicken, and vegan tofu, while rice bowls include pineapple teriyaki chicken, spicy shredded pork, vegan teriyaki, pot stickers, and Spam Musubi.

There are a host of other restaurants and food stands that will have a footprint at the Tucson Festival of Books, including Hot Pops Kettle Corn, Hawaiian Shave Ice, Frost A Gelato Shoppe, Fluff It Up, Flora’s Market Run, Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co., Dante's Fire, and BrushFire BBQ.