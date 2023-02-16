Local Pizza Restaurants Appear on World-Famous Review Show

Local pizza restaurants get the review treatment. Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash

Food and sports are often intertwined. Stadiums around the country are constantly looking for ways to expand the food offering available (while also expanding the price tag right along with it). When watching a game it’s common to grab some snacks and finger food, and for many, there’s just nothing better than turning on the game, ordering a pizza, and having a nice cold refreshment to go along with it. Dave Portnoy has himself thrived off the combination of food and sports. Best known as the owner and founder of Barstool Sports, the brand meandered in the early 2000s, with basic sports blogs anyone could write for. Now, it is a major participant in the world of sports, it has numerous podcasts, it hosts a college football bowl game in Tucson, and it has launched several sportsbook restaurants around the country (including one in greater Phoenix). However, all of that combined may not have the same influence as one of Dave Portnoy’s projects.

One Bite Pizza Reviews is a popular YouTube series put on by Dave Portnoy. In it, he goes around to different pizza restaurants around the country, takes a bite of the pizza, and gives it a review. But this isn’t like any other standard food review. What sets Dave apart is how absolutely brutal he is in the review. He holds back no punches and is one of the only food reviewers out there with a national platform that will actually call out how bad something is. He has no loyalty to restaurants or chains, so if something is bad, or if he doesn’t like it, he’ll say so.

It is a good way for local restaurants to see a boost in attention for their restaurant, but it also puts the restaurant on pins and needles, because the sheer number of restaurants he calls out for being bad is extremely high. One local restaurant in metro Phoenix had to wait and see what his review would be like after he stopped by during the past Super Bowl weekend.

Popping into Craft 64, he ended up giving the pizza restaurant a 7.5 (out of 10) rating. For some, that might not sound all that impressive, but for anyone familiar with One Bite Pizza, this is about as good of a rating as someone can expect. He almost never gives out 10s, and really anything passing with a 6 is good.

He ended up giving Craft 64 a better rating than the now-famous Pizzeria Bianco, which received a 7.3 (he specially said he liked Craft 64 better than Bianco). Two other Tempe-area pizza restaurants have also been reviewed, and more are likely on the way. The reviews are rather entertaining, although they can occasionally be laced with obscenities, so keep that in mind when watching, and if you've never checked out the reviews in the past, it's worth watching (often the poor reviews are the best to watch).