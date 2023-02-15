New Pink Taco Restaurant is Now Open

A new restaurant serving pink tacos is now open. Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash

There are a lot of same old-same old Mexican restaurants and taco joints throughout greater Phoenix. Absolutely a handful stand out and are the cream of the crop, and then there are others that, in a pinch, do just fine, but there isn’t much difference between what it sells and what the taco stand a few blocks down the road offers. So, in a land of Mexican restaurants as far as the eye can see, what is one of the best ways to make a new taco restaurant stand out above all the rest? Make the tacos pink, of course.

Dos Pink Tacos has officially opened its doors and is ready for business. Located at 719 East Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, the new restaurant serves up, as the name suggests, pink tacos.

And yet it isn’t simply dying the tortillas pink. This restaurant is exclusively vegan, and everything served up will satisfy the cravings of those individuals who enjoy Mexican food, but struggle finding tortillas made without lard, or joints that offer something other than meat. If that sounds like something you struggle with, or you have a friend who can never indulge in the tacos you grab, Dos Pink Tacos might just be the spot for you.

If the name sounds familiar it is because Dos Pink Tacos did start out at the Tempe Food Court, where they remained until December, when a new space opened up that they felt would satisfy their needs. The restaurant Ay, Chebela, which closed down almost as soon as it had its grand opening party, left a nice hole that Dos Pink Tacos decided to fill.

Now, not everything is pretty in pink here. You will find plenty of other offerings beyond the pink taco. You will find nachos, burritos, and plenty of other goodness beyond a pink tortilla, which in itself is pretty fun (beyond the blue corn tortillas, you may have never seen any other color outside of white and yellow).

Even if you’re not vegan, this should be a fun spot to stop by and check out to see if it is for you. And if you are vegan, you can have peace of mind knowing everything on the menu will fit into your diet and lifestyle choices. So, feel free to stop by Dos Pink Tacos. It is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 2 PM until 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 1 PM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 8 PM.