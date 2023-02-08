A new burger restaurant is now open. Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.

Kyle Preston has his fingers in a number of restaurants spread around the Valley. This includes Twist Hot Chicken, which, as the name suggests, is all about chicken and chicken sandwiches, Easy Tiger Bar, as well as the coffee shop Driftwood. Kyle has now launched his latest offering, Then Burger, which is all about bringing a variety of burger designs to hungry eaters.

Burgers come in all shapes and sizes at Then Burger, and even the buns can change from one menu item to the next, ranging from quesadillas for buns, all the way to bread baked fresh by local bakery Noble Bread.

At Then Burger, guests will find a number of starter items, including fried mozzarella, roasted bone marrow, french onion soup, as well as blistered shishitos, short rib toast points (which is braised short rib, shallot confit, point eyes blue cheese, horseradish aioli, and balsamic pearls), and elote.

As for the burgers, there’s something for everyone. The Quesabirria features white cheese, braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro, garlic aioli, beef, and guajillo. The Drugstore burger comes with American cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, bread and butter chips, and a house sauce, while the Marrow & Mushroom burger (the most expensive on the menu at $36) comes topped with truffle pecorino, roasted wild mushrooms, bone marrow crisps, black pepper aioli, and marrow bone. Other burgers include the New American Poutine (yes, topped with poutine toppings like frites, brown gravy, cheese curds, muenster, and shallot confit), Chicken Stinger, Alaskan, and Pimento Bacon & Jalapeno.

Located at 9220 West Glendale (#100) in Glendale, the restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM until 11 PM and on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM until 12 AM.