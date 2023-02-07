Phoenix, AZ

New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now Open

A new cocktail joint specializing in an intimate drinking experience is now open.

Ever dreamed of kicking back for a cocktail, surrounded by high caliber rifle rounds, bullets, discontinued rifles, and a full taxidermy mama bear and cub? If yes, a brand new destination in metro Phoenix will be just what you’re looking for. If not, well, you should probably keep driving and look for another spot to sip a cocktail, because the newest addition to the downtown Phoenix eating and drinking scene is all about taking that classic hunting lodge feel and elevating it to an entirely different level. 

Pretty Decent Concepts as well as Wren & Wolf have grown in popularity over the years, and now ownership has decided to spin off into an entirely new look and destination. This has culminated in Trophy Room, which is designed to offer guests a totally different cocktail experience, all without their cameras. 

That’s right. Cell phones, at least for snapping pictures and for posting on Instagram, are pretty much off-limits. Those for this concept might rejoice, in that they can finally have real conversations with adults around them. Those against this idea might assume it’s because the owners don’t want all the bullet chandeliers and rifles displayed on walls from getting out. As is the case with everything there are two sides to every coin. 

Regardless of what side you fall on, it’s important to know exactly what you’re getting into and what to expect before heading out. It will prove an interesting experiment, at the very least, as so much of modern marketing relies on social media and customers sharing visuals, but this location will absolutely not have that. If it does prove popular, it will all be due to word of mouth.

In fact, there are absolutely no cell phones allowed. At all. As in, when you arrive the host will take your cell phone and then lock them up. At the very least though your phone will be charged while it’s locked, so you will gain some battery juice, even if you’re not able to tell friends you’ve arrived or where you are sitting. You will be handed a key and then, when you leave, make sure to exchange the key to receive your phone. 

Trophy Room, located at 2 North Central Avenue (Suite 101)’s main theme choice is, essentially, “what if the animals won,” so while there are bullets and rifles and old hunting trophies throughout, the main concept focuses on if animals were the ones that hunted humans and won. Don’t worry, there aren’t any human heads mounted on the walls as trophies though. But you will see various projections throughout the establishment of animals hunting humans. 

Management does already think highly of itself, as its official URL is "Best Cocktail Bar Phoenix."

If it sounds like an interesting place to at least stop by, it is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 PM until 9:30 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 5 PM until 12:30 AM.

