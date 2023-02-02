Local Restaurant and Market Closing After 6 Months

A local market and restaurant has announced it is closing. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

There are plenty of grocery stores scattered throughout metro Phoenix. Whether you prefer the larger convenience of a Safeway or Fry’s, or you like something that leans further into the designer branding like Whole Foods or Sprouts, there’s a grocery store for you. Grocery stores, both big and small, typically do well, as people have to buy their food somewhere. And yet, with the current market trends, inflation, as well as the ballooning prices of goods everywhere, many of the trendier, designer stores are beginning to suffer, as customers simply don’t want to, or have the available funds, to spend on higher-end grocery products. That is exactly why one local grocery store and restaurant combo has officially closed down, less than half a year after first opening to the public.

Gastrome Market, located at 7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale, was all about giving customers access to high levels of deli meats, cheeses, wines, bread, pasta, and other produce. For anyone with a craving for specialty Italian meats, wanted the delicious crunch of French bread, or wanted to find a fine wine from Argentina, they could turn to Gastrome. However, with the current state of the shopping industry here in the United States, it simply couldn’t keep prices down. That is exactly why Gastrome announced its closure right on its website homepage.

In the updated release, posted on January 31, the grocery store indicated they had experienced a number of major obstacles and setbacks, and, “is now at a point of no return and must close.” The shop will remain open for two more weeks. The store will not only honor all purchased gift cards at this time, but it will offer complete refunds for those cards if requested. The grocery store also, in the past, put on specialty classes. If anyone has purchased access to one of the classes Gastrome is in the process of refunding all of the purchases. It is best to check your method of payment to see if the refund has gone through yet. If not, or if something doesn’t look accurate, Gastrome asks that you contact them at 602-909-3445.

Despite being open for less than half a year, Gastrome did manage to carve a decent place for itself in the local market. Sometimes fate has other ideas though, and it has led the business owners to this decision. For anyone that wants to stop off before it closes, the market is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 AM until 8 PM, Friday and Saturday from 10 AM until 9 PM, and on Sunday from 10 AM until 8 PM. It is closed on Monday.