Dallas, TX

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAjAy_0kS7PrNt00
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location.Photo byJonathan BorbaonUnsplash

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix. 

Twin Peaks, based out of Dallas, dubs itself a sports bar, much in the same way as Hooters. While the clothing style for servers is a bit different, and it has tamed down a bit in recent years, the experience is similar, and in many ways, it has taken off where Hooters has fallen short. It also has a far larger menu for guests to enjoy. This includes everything from burgers and sandwiches to tacos, flatbread pizza, and even soups and salads. And yes, of course, wings are also served. It is one of the main selling points for the restaurant (among other things). There is a restaurant item for just about any taste, and with the assortment of televisions spread throughout the restaurant, it’s a good spot to catch a game with friends. 

The lodge-style branding is also something that helps separate it. While the lodge theme is, in some ways, overdone, as a number of other restaurants use something similar (such as Texas Roadhouse, or most chain steakhouses in general), it has a cozier feel than the bright orange and whites of Hooters. 

As for the new Twin Peaks coming to metro Phoenix, this will be the fifth location in the area, making it even easier for you to stop by for a burger or beer. The new spot will open up at 3065 West Agua Fria Freeway in Phoenix. If the address sounds familiar, it is because it was the former home of Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar, so it will be good to have another large restaurant move into the vacated space that has been sitting for a while. As is the case with other Twin Peaks locations, the restaurant will have 32 tap beers and over 100 televisions. 

The current target date for the Phoenix restaurant to open is March 6, although they are currently in the process of hiring an entirely new staff. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# burgers# sports bar# Dallas# coming soon

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
21K followers

More from Greyson F

Phoenix, AZ

Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now Open

For non-vegetarians and vegans, bacon has a way of making just about anything taste better. There’s something about the crunchy, salty meat that brings high levels of both protein and fat that can elevate nearly everything it touches. Whether adding bacon to a burger or crumbling it into salads, as comedian Jim Gaffigan once said, “bacon is like the magic pixie dust of food.” At a new burrito restaurant opening in the Phoenix area, the love of bacon is taken to an entirely new level.

Read full story
8 comments
Tucson, AZ

2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp

There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food Truck

A lot has been happening in the food truck world here in Tucson. Whether it is the continued swirl of legality issues surrounding The Pit’s presence, or the new food truck setup going up in early February around the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, food trucks have been more in the news now than they have, well, probably ever in Tucson. And now, a new food truck is entering the foray. However, this one is coming from a local brand that’s already known in the area.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening Soon

There’s just nothing like a freshly baked cookie. The way it completely falls apart in your mouth. Just one is enough to satisfy, and yet it’s almost impossible to stop at one. Whether you’re a sugar fan, crave peanut butter cookies, or like the classic chocolate chip, there’s a cookie out there for everyone. And now, one of the fastest-growing chains in the United States is set to open a fresh-baked cookie shop right here in Tucson.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.

Read full story
8 comments

Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open

Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.

Read full story
50 comments
Tucson, AZ

Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New Location

It doesn’t take long for a successful restaurant to expand outward, opening secondary locations, often within the same city. Often, this is specifically because of how visitors enjoy the quality of the food. And yet, there are times when restaurant owners expand, without necessarily focusing on the sanitary conditions within their own building. It is why one local business, which not only failed its last health inspection but multiple inspections in the past two years, is set to expand and open a new location here in Tucson.

Read full story
19 comments

Massive Food Truck Park is Set to Open Soon.

Not too long ago the city of Tucson came down on The Pit, a food truck gathering set up to offer a variety of food truck options to hungry patrons. While push back on the decision to close The Pit has been pushed back for a few weeks, it has demonstrated the city’s willingness to go after the gathering of food trucks for various reasons. And yet, despite that (or possibly in spite of that), a new setup has been installed in a different area of Tucson, which will bring even more food trucks together. The participating trucks are hoping there will be a better outcome with this location than with The Pit.

Read full story
41 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.

Read full story
32 comments
Arizona State

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
6 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023

When restaurants fall under the watchful eye of local health inspectors, not all infractions are created equal. Many infractions have little to no impact on the quality of the restaurant’s service as well as the safety of the food. It might be due to temporarily running out of paper towels or having a hand washing sign partially covered. In the past, Tucson restaurants and other food-serving establishments would be cited for their infractions, but the county health inspector would not provide insights into the seriousness of the individual problems. Starting with the new year, the county health inspector’s website was updated to clearly outline the severity of these different infractions, which makes it easier for the general public to know what is going on with local restaurants. All of these updates also point to the very first restaurant to receive a failing health inspection grade for the year.

Read full story
6 comments

Fried Chicken Restaurant From Korea Set to Open

Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.

Read full story
27 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town

Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.

Read full story
1 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open

Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.

Read full story
5 comments
Goodyear, AZ

California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Town

The craft beer scene first started to crawl out of the woodwork in the late 1980s. Several craft breweries and, in turn, brew pubs, began opening around the country at this time. All steaming from President Jimmy Carter’s legalization of homebrewing in the 1970s. Despite the new breweries and brew pubs, the scene didn’t fully take off until the late 2000s and into the 2010s, when breweries exploded, gobbling up a major market share, and in many ways, the restaurants took over for where traditional restaurants like Applebee’s once dominated. While there likely remains a correction to the sudden over-saturation of the brewpub market, there are a number of chains still spreading out throughout the United States. One such chain has officially opened its latest restaurant in the heart of metro Phoenix.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut Down

Some of the greatest food cities in the world have reached the top of the culinary tower based almost completely on their willingness to offer food from stands, carts, and trucks. Singapore is known for its food hawker malls, and Bangkok is second to none when it comes to food carts. It’s part of the culture, and it’s a main reason why both cities have a Michelin Star food cart. The success of these food stalls and carts is partially due to the city governments, allowing individuals to openly sell their culinary creations. However, the same is not true for Tucson. In fact, the city is coming down hard and forcing a promising food truck gathering to shut down immediately.

Read full story
36 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.

Read full story
2 comments
Tempe, AZ

Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second Location

Sometimes you want a little more than a quick burger, and yet at the same time, the urge to dress up and splurge on a high-end meal isn’t all that desirable either. You want something right in that casual sweet spot, where you can enjoy higher quality food and pair it with a signature cocktail. It’s a great way to unwind after a busy work day or to get the weeknd rolling with friends. Around greater Phoenix, there are a number of options for you to choose from when it comes to this. One particular location though, which has proven popular in its over two years of existence, has now opened a second location for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy