Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location. Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.

Twin Peaks, based out of Dallas, dubs itself a sports bar, much in the same way as Hooters. While the clothing style for servers is a bit different, and it has tamed down a bit in recent years, the experience is similar, and in many ways, it has taken off where Hooters has fallen short. It also has a far larger menu for guests to enjoy. This includes everything from burgers and sandwiches to tacos, flatbread pizza, and even soups and salads. And yes, of course, wings are also served. It is one of the main selling points for the restaurant (among other things). There is a restaurant item for just about any taste, and with the assortment of televisions spread throughout the restaurant, it’s a good spot to catch a game with friends.

The lodge-style branding is also something that helps separate it. While the lodge theme is, in some ways, overdone, as a number of other restaurants use something similar (such as Texas Roadhouse, or most chain steakhouses in general), it has a cozier feel than the bright orange and whites of Hooters.

As for the new Twin Peaks coming to metro Phoenix, this will be the fifth location in the area, making it even easier for you to stop by for a burger or beer. The new spot will open up at 3065 West Agua Fria Freeway in Phoenix. If the address sounds familiar, it is because it was the former home of Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar, so it will be good to have another large restaurant move into the vacated space that has been sitting for a while. As is the case with other Twin Peaks locations, the restaurant will have 32 tap beers and over 100 televisions.

The current target date for the Phoenix restaurant to open is March 6, although they are currently in the process of hiring an entirely new staff.