Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food Truck

Enjoy a mix of Italian and BBQ. Photo by Marek Mucha on Unsplash

A lot has been happening in the food truck world here in Tucson. Whether it is the continued swirl of legality issues surrounding The Pit’s presence, or the new food truck setup going up in early February around the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, food trucks have been more in the news now than they have, well, probably ever in Tucson. And now, a new food truck is entering the foray. However, this one is coming from a local brand that’s already known in the area.

Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant serves up family-friendly Italian food here in town. With fresh pasta produced daily, it offers up a taste of freshness that’s not easily replicated. Plus, as it’s been in business since 1956, the restaurant knows a thing or two about pleasing customers. Thanks to its success, a chef and co-owner of the Italian restaurant has decided to open up his own new food truck, to help bring food to different areas of the city.

The new food truck is called Guido-Q. It is a fusion of Italian and BBQ. Now, this is not the first time the food truck, or at least the style, has made an appearance. Michael Elefante, the chef and co-owner, experimented with the food back during a pop-up restaurant two years ago. The pop-up did well, and so Michael has been looking for ways to turn it into a full-time offering, instead of the occasional pop-up. Thus, the Guido-Q food truck was born.

The food truck first hit the streets in Tucson earlier in January. In the weeks since it has been going strong and continues to heap out the Italian-BBQ flavor. If you are interested in following the food truck and you want to stay on top of what is going on with its location and any menu changes, make sure to check out the Guido-Q Instagram page.

As for what you might find being served up, it depends, as the food truck, as is often the case, likes to mix it up a bit. However, an example of what you might find includes chicken thighs, brisket, ribs, ropes, porchetta, elote with sweet sausage, smashed fingerling potato salad, Tuscan kale slaw with prosciutto, Carozza pulled pork and Calabrian chili bacon jam, as well as smoked pecan pie. And, of course, what would good BBQ be without good sauces? The Guido-Q food truck has several, including Chipotle Coca-Cola, Alabama Slama, Guido Gold, and Texas Style.