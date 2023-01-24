Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening Soon

A popular cookie brand is coming to town. Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

There’s just nothing like a freshly baked cookie. The way it completely falls apart in your mouth. Just one is enough to satisfy, and yet it’s almost impossible to stop at one. Whether you’re a sugar fan, crave peanut butter cookies, or like the classic chocolate chip, there’s a cookie out there for everyone. And now, one of the fastest-growing chains in the United States is set to open a fresh-baked cookie shop right here in Tucson.

As the tagline says, “Fat Stacks Baked Daily,” Cookie Plug is all things cookie. And yet it is so much more. It takes the bright graffiti and neon colors of early 90s MTV and brings them together in one, fun-loving and sugar-rushing shop.

The cookies here though aren’t your grandmother’s cookies. These are the super thick, extra gooey cookies you always wanted as a kid, but everyone said you were crazy for trying to bake a two-inch thick chunk of heaven. What everyone else said you couldn’t, or shouldn’t, do, Cookie Plug has done itself.

Every day each and every cookie sold inside the shops are made fresh. If you haven’t had the pleasure of stopping off at one of the over 130 locations around the country, one of the top sellers is the Firecracker. This massive cookie is chocolate chip on steroids. It is loaded with giant hunks of chocolate, and marshmallows, and is oozing with flavor. Basically, if chocolate chips and s’mores had a love child, this would be the cookie offspring. You can even ice it up into an ice cream sandwich, where a slice of chocolate chip ice cream is sandwiched between two of these monster cookies.

Other popular cookies include Purple Haze (which is a thick purple cookie, made from purple velvet cake, complete with white chocolate chips), the Pixie Junkie (think sugar cookie made with Funfetti cake batter, Chocolate XTC (made with three kinds of chocolate, including a chocolate dough), Pink Elephant (strawberry cheesecake), and Crunch Nugget (chocolate peanut butter). There are even keto cookies.

There is not yet an officially announced address for the new Cookie Plug coming to Tucson. However, in a press release, Cookie Plug announced it would be opening 20 additional shops in the first quarter of 2023. All of these are located along the Pacific Coast and into the Mountain West, including one in Tucson.

To learn more about Cookie Plug, as well as get a look at the incredible cookies, make sure to follow them on Instagram.