Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.

Best known for the pop-ups around town, Lola’s Tacos hit the Phoenix food scene back in 2018. Demand for the food grew, propelling it to begin serving plates of its popular meals at various high-level attractions, including State Farm Stadium. With all of the attention Lola Olivares and her Lola’s Tacos received, Lola decided to make things official and launch her very own physical restaurant.

However, things did not go according to plan in the summer of 2022. Now, around six months after the launch of her restaurant, she is closing the doors to foot traffic. The last official day of the restaurant will be Friday, January 27. This doesn’t mean the 880 East Lone Cactus Drive is fully shutting down though.

Instead, Lola will maintain her brand and use the location as an operational base for her food, where she will be able to use the restaurant’s kitchen to continue producing food for catering as well as events around the Valley.

Lola decided to pull the plug on the in-person restaurant because she wasn’t able to staff the restaurant. Restaurant staffing issues have become a major problem in the industry, typically due to the lower hourly wages offered by these establishments, although Lola didn’t go into the incentives and base pay she was offering employees.

Fans of the food will still be able to enjoy what she has to offer while visiting State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals and other various events. This includes the Upcoming Super Bowl, where fans from around the country will be closing in on greater Phoenix.

There are a number of burrito and taco options offered at Lola’s Tacos. Guests can enjoy jalapeno tacos, la pollera, and la morena tacos. The Big Ass Burrito is a popular selection, and there are even breakfast burritos, for those who still want a taste of the morning. These include the burrito potato with chorizo, white boy burrito (eggs and potatoes), Burrito Carne Asada, Burrito Chicken, and Burrito Chorizo.