Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New Location

A local restaurant is opening a second location. Photo by Alyssa Kowalski on Unsplash

It doesn’t take long for a successful restaurant to expand outward, opening secondary locations, often within the same city. Often, this is specifically because of how visitors enjoy the quality of the food. And yet, there are times when restaurant owners expand, without necessarily focusing on the sanitary conditions within their own building. It is why one local business, which not only failed its last health inspection but multiple inspections in the past two years, is set to expand and open a new location here in Tucson.

Tuk Tuk Thai has only been open for close to three years. For a normal restaurant, this would require three visits from local health inspectors, as they perform annual visits to all local restaurants. However, Tuk Tuk Thai has continually fallen under the watchful eye of community inspectors, as they have had to stop by 6 times due to various infractions and reports. There were infractions reported 5 of these 6 times. During the previous inspection performed on January 5 of 2023, the restaurant failed to make the corrections flagged during its December 24, 2022 inspection, and as such received a failing grade.

But now, the owners of Tuk Tuk Thai have opened a second location. One can only hope this new location will not have the same kind of problems as the first (in the last six months of 2022, health inspectors visited the 2990 North Campbell Avenue location four different times). The new location brings the brand to the continually growing Oro Valley. This new restaurant, which is located at 6878 East Sunrise Drive (Suite 160), will have the same menu as the original location (which, before owners launched the Tucson location, had started in Portland, Oregon). Time will tell whether or not this new destination will have the same kind of health issues as the original Tucson location.

For anyone who has not visited Tuk Tuk Thai, or is looking to try the new location in Oro Valley, the menu has a number of traditional Thai recipes. The Lunch Menu features Pad Mee Leung, Fresh Summer Rolls, Holy Basil Chicken, Garlic Chicken, Meekatee Pork, and others. The dinner menu features additional offerings, such as Yum Kor Mu Yaang (which is grilled pork, green onions, red onions, roasted rice powder, and mint leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing), Pumpkin Curry Chicken, Panang Curry Chicken (which, as the name suggestions, is more of a Malaysian dish), as well as the popular Pad Thai Street Style.

The new location is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 9 PM.