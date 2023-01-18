Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

A popular pizza restaurant is opening a second location. Photo by Food Photographer on Unsplash

Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.

Mici is an Italian restaurant, as the founder’s family originally hailed from Italy, moving to the United States with the last name of Miceli. While the family has maintained the Miceli name (Jeff Miceli is the founder and president, while Kim Miceli is the co-founder and vice president of brand strategy), they decided that Mici had a bit more zing to it and flowed off the tongue easier.

The restaurant originally started in Denver, with many of the restaurant’s recipes based on those of the old country. Everything is freshly produced and made in-house, including the pizza sauce. So while the food is made quickly, it is made freshly, with top-tier ingredients. You’re not going to find canned pizza sauce and frozen dough at Mici.

Last year Mici made the move down from Colorado into the Valley to open its first Phoenix-based Mici restaurant. The first restaurant is performing so well that a second restaurant has now opened. You can find the new location at 24750 South Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Currently, these are the only two Mici Italian restaurants in the entire state.

If you are interested in a pizza you can order either a red sauce or an olive oil pizza (sans sauce). The pizzas come in both 10 and 16 inches, and you can also order a calzone using either sauce option. Some of the staple pizzas include Pepperoni, Margherita, Giardino (mushrooms, garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, artichokes, zucchini, and mozzarella), Molto Carne (family-recipe sausage, hand-rolled meatballs, nitrate-free pepperoni, and mozzarella), and several other options. There are also salads, sides, and pasta on the menu as well, including the Marinara (mother’s secret recipe marinara, served with penne pasta), Spaghetti and Meatballs, Alfredo, Rosa, and Creamy Pesto.

If you are visiting the new Queen Creek location it is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 9 PM.