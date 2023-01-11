Tempe, AZ

Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second Location

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7vTT_0kAfrQWH00
A local restaurant has opened a new location.

Sometimes you want a little more than a quick burger, and yet at the same time, the urge to dress up and splurge on a high-end meal isn’t all that desirable either. You want something right in that casual sweet spot, where you can enjoy higher quality food and pair it with a signature cocktail. It’s a great way to unwind after a busy work day or to get the weeknd rolling with friends. Around greater Phoenix, there are a number of options for you to choose from when it comes to this. One particular location though, which has proven popular in its over two years of existence, has now opened a second location for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal. 

Now serving customers in Tempe, The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen brings unique flavors and classic tastes to the table, making sure there is always something familiar and yet brand new on the menu. It is also why the original location in Scottsdale has proven so popular with locals 

The menu is broken down into several sections. For Small Plates (starters), you’ll find a Charcuterie and Cheese Board, Crispy Rice Ahi, Chips and Dip, Warm Olive Mix, Journeyman Flatbread, and Portobello Mushroom Fries (to name a few). Salads include the Tomato-Melon Burrata, Craftsman signature salad, Shipwright Ahi Salad, and Crunchy Quinoa. If you’re feeling like a sandwich or burger, which comes with your choice of fries, potato chips, or side salad, you can grab a Distiller’s Burger, Wagyu Pastrami, Crispy Chickpea Cake, Heavy Handed Grilled Cheese, or Chicken Tinga. The main Entrees menu features Volcano Pork (bone-in shank braised in Hatch green chile jus, paired with Japanese slaw, cilantro lime queso, and warm tortillas. Fish and Chips features the daily fresh catch, Craftsman Vodka Crust, Frites St. Fries, and house beer vinegar. You will also find Artisan pasta, brick oven striped bass, Sous-Vide Hanger Steak, and Chashu Pork Ramen, to ensure there is a little bit of something for everyone. 

There are happy hour specials Monday through Friday, from 3 PM until 6 PM. Each day is a little different but you will find both food and drink specials available at both the original, and the new Tempe location. 

If you are interested in stopping by, you can visit The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen at 1006 East Warner Road. It is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 9 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM until 11 PM. 

