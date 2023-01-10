4th Avenue Burger Joint Has Closed

A local burger restaurant has closed. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The great food chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain once said few things in life are better than the cheeseburger. An expertly prepared piece of meat topped with a slice of cheese, maybe a squirt from some condiments, and that’s all you need. He also said you can add to the cheeseburger, but that’s all you’re doing. You’re adding to it. It isn’t necessarily making it better. In the modern culinary world, there’s a fine line between gimmick food, and food that simply has too many things going on for its own good (and for anyone to truly enjoy). Ultimately, the patrons will decide if the food is good enough for return visits, or if they would rather go somewhere else for a simple, delicious cheeseburger. For one local Tucson restaurant, the crowd has spoken.

Lindon Reilly isn’t new to the burger scene in Tucson. He’s helped open several burger joints around town. His latest burger venture, Thunder Bacon Burger opened about a year ago. However, despite the experience in launching new restaurants and churning out different burger recipes, the restaurant has officially shut down.

Previous restaurants by Reilly focused mostly on serving oversized burgers. Many had burger challenges, pitting stomachs against the sheer amount of beef and toppings placed in front of them. Thunder Bacon Burger ditched the heart-attack-inducing size of these previous ventures but instead swapped it out for the over-the-top toppings that would still require someone with a detachable jaw to fit the entire thing in their mouth.

In a Facebook post from the weekend, Thunder Bacon Burger stated that while they would be closing, it would not be the true end, but instead a “see ya later.” Plans are in the works, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, to move to a different location and maintain the same menu.

Life can be tough for restaurants on 4th Avenue. Rent around this area of town for restaurants is maintained at a higher price point than just about anywhere else in the city, as demand for the limited restaurant spaces ensures there will always be other restaurants waiting in the wings to gobble up the departing restaurants’ vacated space, despite the higher price points.

It can be even harder to make these kinds of ends meet when selling lower price-point burgers. It takes an incredible influx of foot traffic and repeat customers to pay the bills here. So moving to another location will likely prove more profitable, despite the downtime.

For fans of Thunder Bacon Burger Company, it is recommended to follow their Facebook page for updates on where they will be heading next.