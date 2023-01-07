New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town

Local firefighters have opened a pizza restaurant. Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash

Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.

About a decade ago, a trio of local firefighters started brewing beer in their home garage. When not putting out fires and putting in work for the community, these three were testing out barley and hops while discussing other ways they could service the city of Tucson. That, eventually, led to the opening of Firetruck Brewing Company. Since its inception, there have been a total of three breweries to pop up around the city.

For many, it’s always nice knowing there’s a frosty beer waiting for them while their money goes toward supporting local heroes. However, for some, there’s nothing better than a cold beer and a fresh pizza. And now, to continue satisfying the cravings of visitors, Firetruck Brewing Company has spun off a new venture: Firetruck Pizza Company.

The location will naturally sell all the craft beer they have been working on at the other locations, but it will now sell pizza as well. All of the pizzas will be brick-fired and made to order.

While the other brewery locations do have food menus available, with a collection of everything ranging from nachos to other finger foods, this particular location will be all about the pizza, and will finally satisfy those who would stop by and ask if they had pizza on the menu.

The restaurant’s location, situated at 800 North Kolb Road, was formerly a pizza restaurant, so it hasn’t taken as long for construction and interior renovations to take place. While the new restaurant is closed on Sundays, it is open every other day of the week, from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Firetruck Brewing Company beer is available throughout the city. Guests can also stop by the other three locations, including 4746 East Grant Road, 9155 East Tanque Verde Road, and 9630 North Oracle Road (in Oro Valley). All of these locations share the same hours. Tuesday through Thursday from 11 AM until 9 PM, 11 AM until 10 PM Friday and Saturday, and 11 AM until 8 PM on Sunday.