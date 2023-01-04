Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.

On January 3, Mr. Chao’s Asia Bistro posted a surprise message on its Facebook, stating, “...We have made the unfortunate decision to close down the restaurant. Mr. Chao’s will no longer be opening their doors. Thank you for your support we will miss all of you.”

The post came as a surprise, although the restaurant had gone nearly a month since its previous Facebook post. No other additional information was provided as to why the restaurant decided to close, or what might have pushed it to shut down the way it did. In the 24 hours since its post, dozens of fans of the restaurant have added messages of support to the loss of the restaurant, including “We had just discovered it and were blown away by the food!!!” and “Thank you for the fantastic food and amazing service. We will miss you.”

The restaurant originally opened in 2003, with a focus on offering recipes that had been in the family for centuries. However, in 2021, founders Amy Chao and Andy Tran sold the restaurant. The quality of the restaurant as well as the menu items remained the same following the sale, so this likely had little to do with the announced closure of the restaurant.

The announced closure is to take effect immediately. There will be no grand lead-up to the closure, nor will there be a final opportunity to stop by and enjoy any favorites. The restaurant was known for its assortment of Chinese food offerings, including pot stickers, spicy wontons in peanut sauce, Mr. Chao’s House Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, as well as the Buddha’s Feast.

Mr. Chao’s Asia Bistro was located at 4232 East Chandler Blvd (#4) Phoenix, in the Ahwatukee portion of the city. Because the restaurant closure was so sudden there is no word yet as to what will take its place, although as it is set up for food services, there’s a good chance a new restaurant will move in sometime this calendar year.