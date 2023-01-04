Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations

A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations. Photo by Ani Kolleshi on Unsplash

The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.

During an inspection performed on December 21, a health food inspector cited Bianchi’s Italian, located at 1110 North Silverbell road here in Tucson, for 10 violations.

The violations were evident right out of the gate during the inspection. Typically, when a health inspector stops by, they will first ask to discuss with the person in charge (POC) and then discuss who the certified food protection manager is. There must be someone on staff within a restaurant at all times that holds this food safety certification. It helps ensure all food is prepared, cooked, and stored properly. However, Bianchi’s Italian did not have a single certified food protection manager present. The restaurant is expected to have one present during the subsequent visit.

Some errors were corrected during the inspection but were still noted in the report. These include employees failing to wash their hands, as well as no soap or paper towel at the kitchen sink or bar sink, meaning employees when they were washing their hands, were doing so with water and water only.

The bigger issue with the sinks was that there was no splash guard between the sink and the area where employees were prepping food, meaning that any time someone did wash their hands there was a strong possibility of some splashback occurring between the handwashing and food preparation.

The restaurant, for whatever reason, did not have a single food thermometer on hand. Thermometers must be present throughout the restaurant, both to check the internal temperature of meats, but also to identify the temperature of inside coolers and refrigerators, as well as food that is thawing or remaining outside at room temperature. The restaurant was given 10 days to obtain functioning thermometers and have them in use for follow-up inspections.

The final violation occurred with the storing of single-service food items in the restaurant. Instead of properly storing the items in a designated area, the food items were stored directly on the floor. It is required for all food items, which can include anything from silverware to linens, to be stored off of the ground.