Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed

The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed. Photo by Carolina Cossío on Unsplash

Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.

The fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s made headlines when it announced it not only would be returning to Arizona but that it would be opening several locations throughout metro Phoenix in the coming years. Everything would kick off with the first restaurant, located inside the Phoenix international airport. That opening, however, has now been delayed, so visitors to the airport with extended layovers will now need to look for other food options. At least until this spring.

Phoenix Sky Harbor has seen (much-needed) renovations throughout various terminals over the last year or so. Fazoli’s was primed and ready to open in Terminal 4 (which is the main terminal for Southwest Airlines). The goal was to have the restaurant up and running, ready for travelers looking for a quick bite or to kill time between flights sometime in the winter and early months of 2023. That, however, has changed, and now the target opening date is set to “spring 2023”, although there is no specific date. Fazoli’s, nor the airport, had any additional information to include regarding more specifics, or why such a long delay occurred.

Terminal 4 is one of the larger terminals in the airport, broken down into A-D gatesOther restaurants that will grace Terminal 4 include fan favorites such as Tucson-based eegee’s as well as Chick-fil-A. However, while travelers wait for all the new additions to come to the terminal there are still a number of locations sprinkled throughout the various gates. A gates include Delux Burger, Humble Pie Pizza, Four Peaks Brewery, Panda Express, and ZinBurger. Gates B includes Matt’s Big Breakfast, Pita Jungle, Wendy’s, and Mission Grab & Go, Gates C offer Tumi, Humble Pie Pizza, and Sir Veza’s Taco Garage, while Gate D features several food kiosks, and the Barrio Cafe.