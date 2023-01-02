New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping Center

A healthy restaurant option is opening soon. Photo by Outcast India on Unsplash

When it comes to shopping destinations around greater Tucson, few can compete with the combination of quality and volume as La Encantada. It might be the one destination where the storefronts are nearly always full, and vacancies are quickly filled. With the turning of the calendar into 2023 visitors to the shopping district will find even more options than ever before, and while this includes a handful of clothing outlets, it will also include a new restaurant for hungry shoppers to stop off at.

La Encantada is already home to Italian and sushi. There is also a high-end grocery store. Now, it will be home to a doctor-created True Food Kitchen. The restaurant, which originally started in Phoenix back in 2008, is a restaurant that focuses on crafting menu items from seasonal foods and naturally produced beverages. The entire restaurant is designed to give restaurant goers the ability to know they are eating healthy, delicious food that will not affect their health. Everything on the menu is packed with nutrients as well as responsibly sourced meats and proteins.

In addition to locating menu items that are good for the body, there are also a handful of cocktails made from quality spirits, where you will not find all of the heavy-sugar cocktails. These drinks might have alcohol in them, but you’re still not going to find beverages laced with corn syrup and other undesirable ingredients.

Dr. Andrew Weil is the founder of the restaurant. He is also the founder and director of the University of Arizona’s Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine.

The menu is seasonal, so it goes through a rather extensive change every few months. Currently, the starters menu includes butternut squash soup, roasted Brussels sprouts, and herb hummus. Pizzas include butternut squash, chicken sausage, and Margherita, while the burger menu features a grass-fed burger, grilled chicken and mozzarella panini, and a turkey burger.

Restaurant goers will also be able to purchase meal prep food for the week. This is a great option for anyone that wants to pre-plan their meals for an extended period of time.

True Food Kitchen will open later in the year, as the available space is converted into room for a restaurant (it will be located on the second floor of La Encantada).

And for guests who are interested in knowing the other additions being made to the shopping center, Tecovas, a Western and cowboy boots apparel shop will be opening, as well as the clothing brand Psycho Bunny.