Tucson, AZ

New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping Center

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjc4K_0k0tUwtd00
A healthy restaurant option is opening soon.Photo byOutcast IndiaonUnsplash

When it comes to shopping destinations around greater Tucson, few can compete with the combination of quality and volume as La Encantada. It might be the one destination where the storefronts are nearly always full, and vacancies are quickly filled. With the turning of the calendar into 2023 visitors to the shopping district will find even more options than ever before, and while this includes a handful of clothing outlets, it will also include a new restaurant for hungry shoppers to stop off at. 

La Encantada is already home to Italian and sushi. There is also a high-end grocery store. Now, it will be home to a doctor-created True Food Kitchen. The restaurant, which originally started in Phoenix back in 2008, is a restaurant that focuses on crafting menu items from seasonal foods and naturally produced beverages. The entire restaurant is designed to give restaurant goers the ability to know they are eating healthy, delicious food that will not affect their health. Everything on the menu is packed with nutrients as well as responsibly sourced meats and proteins. 

In addition to locating menu items that are good for the body, there are also a handful of cocktails made from quality spirits, where you will not find all of the heavy-sugar cocktails. These drinks might have alcohol in them, but you’re still not going to find beverages laced with corn syrup and other undesirable ingredients. 

Dr. Andrew Weil is the founder of the restaurant. He is also the founder and director of the University of Arizona’s Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine.

The menu is seasonal, so it goes through a rather extensive change every few months. Currently, the starters menu includes butternut squash soup, roasted Brussels sprouts, and herb hummus. Pizzas include butternut squash, chicken sausage, and Margherita, while the burger menu features a grass-fed burger, grilled chicken and mozzarella panini, and a turkey burger. 

Restaurant goers will also be able to purchase meal prep food for the week. This is a great option for anyone that wants to pre-plan their meals for an extended period of time. 

True Food Kitchen will open later in the year, as the available space is converted into room for a restaurant (it will be located on the second floor of La Encantada). 

And for guests who are interested in knowing the other additions being made to the shopping center, Tecovas, a Western and cowboy boots apparel shop will be opening, as well as the clothing brand Psycho Bunny.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# healthy food# shopping center# pizza# coming soon

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
19416 followers

More from Greyson F

Phoenix, AZ

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening Soon

A new restaurant, bowling, arcade, and laser tag venue is coming soon.Photo byCarl RawonUnsplash. Adult-based arcades and restaurants have grown in popularity over the last several years, as individuals look to relive some of their youth-filled glory days of standing in front of an arcade game, fingers greasy from pizza, and a giant Mountain Dew sitting next to them. While the traditional arcade has all but faded away, these locations are basically the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese. Dave & Busters has gobbled up much of this segment of the hospitality industry and now, a brand new restaurant with even more activities is making its way to greater Tucson.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations

A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.

Read full story
15 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed

The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.

Read full story
1 comments
Peoria, AZ

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale

Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location

A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.

Read full story

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.

Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town

A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure

A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.

Read full story
7 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the Country

Flagstaff is a top-tier physically fit city.Photo bySven Mieke/UnsplashonUnsplash. For those who love the great outdoors and want to stay physically active, Arizona is a fantastic state to call home. Sure, you might not be able to spend much time outdoors during the middle of summer, but throughout much of the year, the weather is perfect and there are plenty of opportunities to go for a walk, jog, hike, ride a bike, or anything else to stay in shape. But just how physically fit are communities in Arizona compared to the rest of the country? One metro area was recently recognized as a top city for those looking to get outside and stay active.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location

A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.

Read full story
3 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the Country

Local community is named the most pet-friendly city in the country.Photo byCristian Castillo/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sure, dogs basically can’t go outside for the majority of summer days, as the ground is just too hot for their paws to handle, but there’s no denying metro Phoenix residents love their pups. In fact, residents love their furry little friends so much that Wallethub named one local suburb the most pet-friendly city to live in.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Open

A new Mediterranean restaurant is open and serving pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-ThéobaldonUnsplash. When it comes to the fast-casual wave of restaurants, most fall under a familiar culinary style. Italian, thin-crust pizzas, burgers, and anything else that can be whipped up and slung out on a plate in a matter of minutes. New York-style Chinese food might be the king of fast-casual, as restaurants have been offering sit-down service for food that’s brought out in a matter of minutes for decades (although those locations were doing it long before the phrase “fast casual” became a thing). However, with all the various food styles, Mediterranean usually isn’t one that comes to mind. That is now changing in metro Phoenix, as a new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant is opening up.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy