Scottsdale, AZ

Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXHJy_0jwheUgx00
Chill out at the new ski lodge.

Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for. 

Smack dab in the middle of Scottsdale’s Old Town is Wasted Grain. Located at 7295 East Stetson Drive, there are a number of unique bars, restaurants, and clubs tucked into the establishment. One new addition, which is now ready to serve guests, is called Old Town Ski Lodge.

Old Town Ski Lodge is designed to give you the chilled, winter lodge feeling throughout the entire year. While you don’t need to pack your boots or your hand warmers, you’ll feel right at home with the beautiful wood decor as well as all kinds of specially crafted cocktails that fully embrace the vibe. In fact, while most of the other hideaway bars throughout Wasted Grain feature the same food menu, it’s the cocktails that really help stand the new location out from everything else going on in the immersive club. 

Probably the most attention-grabbing cocktail on the menu is the Matterhorn Thermos Cocktail which, as you might have guessed, is served in a thermos. You’ll also find plenty of childhood favorites, updated for your adult self. This includes snow cones with alcohol. So, while you can enjoy those familiar flavors of blue raspberry and cherry, you can now get a buzz off the snow cone at the same time. 

If you’ve been looking for a different kind of date night experience or just a new spot to go to with your friends, Old Town Ski Lodge inside of Wasted Grain is well worth the visit. While food service and other activities inside Wasted Grain don’t officially open until 5 PM, Old Town Ski Lodge begins serving customers a full hour earlier. Open Thursday through Sunday, you can grab a cocktail or just kick back and take in the atmosphere from 4 PM until 2 AM.

ski lodge, now open, date night, new restaurant, new bar

