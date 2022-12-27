Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix. Photo by Aditi Bhanushali on Unsplash

Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.

Bevvy Old Town

This gastropub is about as “Michigan” of a bar as you’re going to find. Located in Scottsdale’s Old Town, the restaurant has all kinds of foods Midwestern-based visitors are bound to be familiar with.

Located at 4420 North Saddlebag Trail (Suite 100), the restaurant’s menu includes everything from chicken wings and fried pickles to a Jameson Bacon & Blue Burger, Avocado Chicken Wrap, curly fries, and plenty of tacos.

The Hungry Monk

The Hungry Monk was founded by a couple that hails from Detroit, so you better believe it’s going to have some quality Michigan food and drink options. It is also located in Chandler (1760 West Chandler Blvd), so if you don’t feel like dealing with the pomp and circumstance of Old Town Scottsdale on New Year’s Eve, The Hungry Monk may be the place for you to check out (this is also the place to watch the Detroit Lions play if you plan on staying into Sunday).

The starter’s menu includes fried pickles, pesto bites, fried mushrooms, mini corn dogs, and potato skin fries. Burgers include a “Brewtus Burger”, a mushroom swiss burger, and a back home burger. You’ll also find chicken wings, fish and chips, and plenty of french fry options. You can also wash it down with some Michigan beers, such as Two Hearted IPA, and a Peach Party Hard Cider.

The Casual Pint

This is a semi-chain drink spot that has a number of locations around the country. This one in particular is a Michigan-centric bar. So if you’re not looking for food but instead want to crack open beers with fellow Wolverines, The Casual Pint is located in central Phoenix at 4626 North 16th Street.