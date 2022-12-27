Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant

A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it. Photo by Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash on Unsplash

The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.

Late Christmas Eve, a drunk driver lost control of their car and smashed right into the wall of Taqueria Pico de Gallo. Located at 2618 South 6th Avenue, this is right off the intersection of 6th and East 36th Street. Only a sidewalk buffers the space between the road and the restaurant. The vehicle blew through the front of the building and, in the process, caught fire. Nobody was in the restaurant at the time, but it did total the roof, and completely destroy the dining room. The kitchen, for the most part, remains intact, but due to the extent of the damage, it will be impossible for the restaurant to open back up.

Taqueria Pico De Gallo has been part of the greater Tucson community for over thirty years. It this time, it has become a mainstay for anyone looking to indulge on everything from tacos to homemade horchatas. However, as Adan Delgado told KOLD News 13, it will likely take at least six months for the restaurant to rebuild.

Although the local community will likely flock back to the restaurant once it opens back up, the cost of repairs as well as being shut down for half a year will bring financial burdens nobody at Taqueria Pico de Gallo could have planned for when they went home to enjoy Christmas Eve together.

To help pay for the repairs, to speed up the recovery process, and to help take care of bills that will mount, Adan and Paulina Delgado started a GoFundMe to try and raise funds. As of this writing, they have managed to raise just over $17,000 of the requested $25,000. Money will also go toward their employees, in order to help keep these long-time friends of the business with some money in their own pockets.

In the two days since the accident, there has already been an outpouring of support for the restaurant. Recent comments on the GoFundMe page include “Some of the best Mexican food in Tucson,” “You’re a Tucson gem and cannot be replaced. Don’t give up!” Donations of any and all sizes are welcome.