Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location

Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.

Although most restaurants tend to cut their teeth within Phoenix or greater Scottsdale before expanding outward, Buck & Rider decided to take the opposite approach. The original restaurant, which has been running strong in Arcadia for over seven years now, has officially opened its second location, this time in Scottsdale. And while it took this long to open a new restaurant, the expansion will not end there. A third is currently in the works and will begin serving customers in Gilbert next year (with a target date set for sometime in the spring).

The restaurant is unique in that instead of having a traditional, everyday menu, there is a new menu every single day. It heavily depends on what seafood is in season and is the freshest. This way, customers are able to enjoy the highest quality seafood anywhere in the region. However, the menu itself is broken down into several sections. There is the oyster bar, and guests can select the actual location of the oyster they are craving. There is then a fish selection, shellfish and caviar, as well as a Fall market section (which highlights the local vegetables). The steak cuts are a bit more straightforward, with everything coming in as the highest USDA grade and cuts made to satisfy the restaurant’s needs.

As an example, the current menu features oysters from Washington State, British Columbia, Maine, and Alaska. The fish selection includes Pacific Swordfish, Ora King Salmon, Massachusetts Striped Bass, Florida Black Grouper, and Hawaiian Pink Snapper. The shellfish and caviar menu includes Peruvian scallops on Half Shell, Boston Lobster, Florida Stone Crab, Alaskan King Crab, Dungeness Crab Cocktail, and Sea of Cortez Wild Shrimp.

For those interested in fresh steak and seafood, the new Buck & Rider is located at 7015 East Mayo Blvd. It is open Monday through Thursday, from 4 PM until 10 PM, on Friday and Saturday from 4 PM until 11 PM, and on Sunday from 4 PM until 9 PM.