Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.

Sneakybird is bringing both flavor, and healthy alternatives to the fried chicken sandwich your way. How is that? No chicken sandwich on the menu is fried. Ever. The restaurant wants to make sure you are well aware of that, by plastering it all over its marketing material in giant, bold lettering “NEVER EVER FRIED.” Of course, if you do want something that is fried and crispy you can still indulge with tater tots, but as far as chicken goes, it’s all grilled.

That isn’t to say the chicken sandwiches aren’t without flavor. You can have your chicken sandwich done up with one of the signature sauces or dry rubs. The signature sauces include Sneaky (buffalo style sauce), Mo Bourbon (BBQ with hints of bourbon, peppers, and sweet molasses), SoKo (soy sauce with a tangy smooth twist), Fools Gold (combo of smokey BBQ and yellow mustard), BEE Sriracha (Sriracha meets honey), Music City Hot (Nashville hot sauce), The “Q” (citrus chipotle smokey BBQ), Brutus (buttery garlic with a hit of creamy parmesan), Teriyaki, and Mango Habanero. As for the dry rubs, you’ll find salted maple, lemon pepper, salt & vinegar, garlic butter parmesan, ancho lime, jalapeno garlic ranch, smokey honey & peach, and SPG (house blend salt, pepper, and garlic)

Chicken is available in sandwich form, chicken tenders, and wings. You can also opt for a flatbread sandwich, which includes Chicken Pesto, Islander, Classic Pepperoni, and Margherita. A Pesto Lemon Spinach Salad is also available. And for sides to pair with your chicken, you can order seasoned tater tots, maple dry rub tots, and sweet potato tots.

If you have a craving for grilled, never fried, chicken, you can find Sneakybird at 15801 North Frank Lloyd Wright (Suite 100) in Scottsdale. The restaurant is open seven days a week, from 10 AM until 9 PM.