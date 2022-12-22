Chandler, AZ

Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saJPb_0jrgF1SI00
A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.

Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination. 

Originally out of Houston, Texas, World of Sourdough is bringing Phoenix a collection of hot soups, cold sandwiches, giant salads (because, as Georgia Costanza would say, you had to have the “Big Salad”), and freshly baked sourdough bread. The Texas chain absolutely loves Arizona, as it is the only other state outside of the Lone Star State where it has set up shop. The brand-new Chandler location will go right alongside its Avondale and Scottsdale locations. There is also a Phoenix proper restaurant in the works for 2023 as well. 

Want to sink your teeth into a freshly made sandwich? Sure thing. There’s an eclectic array of sandwich options available. This includes The French Dip (thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese, served hot with a side of Au Jus sauce), Smoked Brisket (smoked brisket, house spread, cheddar cheese, green chili coleslaw, tomatoes, and BBQ sauce), Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey and Salami, Pastrami Reuben, and Chicken Salad (to name a few). Maybe you’re feeling like soup? The New England Clam Chowder is served daily. There are also daily soup specials available. Monday is Lentil and Sweet Italian Sausage and Fire-Roasted Vegetable, Tuesday you’ll find Creamy Tomato and Chicken and Poblano Pepper, Wednesday is Cream of Potato and Cream of Tomato, Thursday the soups are Fire-Roasted Vegetable and Cream of Potato, Friday and Saturday soups are Chili and Fire-Roasted Vegetable, and then on Sunday, there is Fire-Roasted Vegetable and Broccoli and Cheese. 

If you are craving a heaping bowl of soup, salad, sandwich, or just want some freshly baked sourdough bread, World of Sourdough in Chandler is open seven days a week. Mondays through Fridays you can stop by between 10:30 AM and 7:30 PM. On Saturday it is open 11 AM until 6 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 5 PM. 

