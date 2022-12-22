Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure

A local restaurant has announced it is closing. Photo by Tim Mossholder/Unsplash on Unsplash

For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.

Out at 8250 North Cortaro Road, Mantis Gourmet Chinese Food has been a popular go-to spot for anyone living in the northwestern edge of Tucson (as well as residents in Marana driving south into town). However, due to a number of factors, including the difficulty of bringing in new restaurant goers due to its somewhat out-of-the-way location, owners made the call to officially close up shop at the end of the year. This does give anyone who is hungry for some Chinese food on Christmas or New Year's Eve the chance to stop by and support the locally-owned restaurant.

The spot is one of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in metro Tucson, with a 4.4-star rating on Facebook and a 4.5 on Google. The restaurant served up familiar Chinese favorites while selling it at an affordable price. What has helped set the restaurant apart though is that guests can find a number of Vietnamese options as well.

Guests will find several classics they are likely already familiar with. Appetizers on the menu include egg and summer rolls, crab puffs, fried shrimp, and street dumplings. Soups, perfect for this time of year, include egg drop, hot and sour, wor wonton, and the house special. Anyone hungry for some Vietnamese pho will find Pho Tai (rice noodles with tender beef slices), Pho Bo Vien (rice noodles with beef meatballs), Pho Ga (noodles with chicken), and Pho Tom (noodles with shrimp). Other menu items include Sesame beef/chicken, Szechuan Hot Garlic Beef/Chicken, Mongolian beef, black pepper steak, beef and broccoli, sweet and sour pork, Peking Pork Chop, lemon chicken, firecracker chicken, cashew chicken, and a number of other options (there are over 100 items on the menu, so there’s no shortage of food choices to go with).

Hours of operation for Mantis Gourmet Chinese Food will remain the same up until December 31, its final day. Monday through Saturday, the restaurant is open from 11 AM until 8:30 PM, and on Sunday from 4 PM until 8 AM.