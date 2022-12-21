Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the Country

Flagstaff is a top-tier physically fit city. Photo by Sven Mieke/Unsplash on Unsplash

For those who love the great outdoors and want to stay physically active, Arizona is a fantastic state to call home. Sure, you might not be able to spend much time outdoors during the middle of summer, but throughout much of the year, the weather is perfect and there are plenty of opportunities to go for a walk, jog, hike, ride a bike, or anything else to stay in shape. But just how physically fit are communities in Arizona compared to the rest of the country? One metro area was recently recognized as a top city for those looking to get outside and stay active.

On December 16, Smart Asset, a financial planning organization, and publication that focuses on everything from retirement to home buying conducted a study on the most fitness-friendly cities in the United States. The organization dove into data focusing on how often residents were active on a daily and weekly basis. They wanted to dig into these numbers because, following the 2020 COVID pandemic, fewer Americans are active as they once were (mostly because many are now working from home, which in turn reduces the amount of walking that is necessary). At the conclusion of the study, Smart Asset determined that of all the metro areas in the United States, Flagstaff is one of the top most physically active communities. In fact, it ranks third in the country.

Focusing on Flagstaff, the organization found that nearly eight percent of all residents either walk or bike to work, which in itself is the fifth-highest percentage of any metro area in the country.

The only two other metro areas found to be more physically active in the country than Flagstaff are Iowa City, Iowa at second, and Missoula, Montana taking the top spot (mostly thanks to those snow-lovers, biking longer distances, and spending more time outside).

The ability to spend more time outside played an important role in the overall rankings. However, despite the beautiful weather year-round in Arizona, Flagstaff was the only city in the state to crack the top 25.

Rounding out the top ten was Madison, Wisconsin at fourth, followed by Hilton Head Island/Bluffton (South Carolina), Charlottesville (Virginia), Bellingham (Washington), Bend (Oregon), Ford Collins (Colorado), and San Luis Obispo/Paso Robles (California).

California topped the list with four metro areas, followed by Montana and Wisconsin with three. Colorado, Washington state, and Iowa are the only other states with more than one city.