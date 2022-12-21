Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location

A local Mexican chain has opened a new location. Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash

While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.

Carolina’s has been serving up Mexican food to locals for well over five decades, and during this time, the family-owned restaurant slowly expanded throughout the greater Phoenix area. Through bad times and good, Carolina’s has proven to be a strong tentpole in the restaurant community, and now residents of Glendale won’t have to drive as far to take in the popular cuisine.

Carolina’s is named for Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela, who started making homemade tortillas back in the 1950s. They sold these tortillas to migrant workers from the back of their car. The quality of their tortilla quickly caught on, and by 1968 the couple scraped $400 together to open their tiny first restaurant. This was the beginning of what has become a 60-year restaurant history.

Everything on the menu is made in-house, as freshness is an important staple to the restaurant’s success. This includes the massive 15-inch tortillas, which are prepared from scratch every single day. Guests can also enjoy everything from breakfast to dinner at the new location.

Popular breakfast menu items include the Machaca and Egg Breakfast as well as the Chorizo and Egg Breakfast. Both of these are served with a freshly made flour tortilla. On Saturdays, Menudo is also available. For lunch, the menu includes shredded chicken soft tacos, the Flauta Combo (which is a choice of shredded beef or chicken packed inside a deep-fried tortilla, topped off with guacamole, cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions, with sides of beans and rice), and the Oaxaca Special (a burrito made up of ground beef chorizo, potatoes, cheese, and beans). As for dinner, the menu includes three different tamales, chimichangas, and a carne asada burro.

The new Glendale restaurant is located at 5920 West Greenway Road. While closed on Sunday, anyone hungry for some freshly made Mexican food can stop by Monday through Saturday, from 8 AM until 8:30 PM.

The other locations are still alive and well. For anyone who has yet to make it into Carolina’s, they are open throughout the Valley. This includes 1450 South Country Club Drive in Mesa, 9030 West Peoria Avenue in Peoria, and 2126 East Cactus Road in North Phoenix.