Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel. Photo by Jason Leung/Unsplash

When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.

Once king of fast-casual Italian restaurants, Fazoli’s saw a massive decline in its footprint throughout the United States in previous years. A shift away from the drive-through-oriented restaurant hit the restaurant chain hard, which forced it to consolidate locations and close shop in a number of markets. However, as the marketplace continues to evolve, the drive for fast, easy Italian food has started to expand, and Fazoli’s is now pushing back into metro Phoenix.

Likewise, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has received a much-needed facelift, with most of these updates taking place in Terminal 4. The terminal, which originally opened back in 1990, remained much as it was for decades, but recently a number of new restaurant options have opened inside the terminal, including celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers restaurant (which will begin serving customers early next year).

Fazoli’s will begin construction on its restaurant within the terminal before the end of January, with the restaurant serving customers soon after that. However, unlike other traditional restaurant locations around the country, this particular Fazoli’s will be the very first to offer a breakfast menu.

While travelers outside of Arizona may have had some experience eating at local Fazoli’s, there currently isn’t a single location open anywhere in the state. All of that is going to change though. While not everyone is going to be driving to the airport just to grab some fast-casual Italian food, Fazoli’s has plans on expanding throughout the Valley in the coming months. In fact, a total of nine restaurant locations are currently in development for the state, with the majority of the nine eventually opening around metro Phoenix.

For those who have not visited Fazoli’s in the past, the menu includes everything from breadsticks to subs, salads, baked spaghetti (with or without meatballs), fettuccine alfredo, baked ziti, and lasagna.