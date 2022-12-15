Phoenix, AZ

Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in Town

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1gL8_0jjJGy2w00
A new taco restaurant is now openPhoto byJarett Lopex/UnsplashonUnsplash

There’s no denying that metro Phoenix is crazy for tacos. The nearest taco joint, stand, stall, truck, or restaurant is probably within a few minute's drive (if not walk), and even then, you probably have a half-dozen favorite spots, based on where in the city you are and what kind of taco you’re hungry for. Because of the sheer popularity of tacos and other kinds of Mexican food in the Valley, taco restaurants from other states bring their own variations of the taco. One would think the market would become oversaturated with these kinds of restaurants, but nothing has stopped the explosion of these locations from opening. And now, a taco chain out of Texas has officially opened a third location.

Torchy’s Tacos hasn’t called the Phoenix area home for long. In fact, the very first Torchy’s Tacos opened back in June. In the half-year since Torchy’s now has three locations and it doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. Come this time next year and you’ll likely find even more locations have sprouted up around the Valley. 

This Texas-based Taco joint is all about bringing the heat. The restaurant’s mascot, a little red devil, represents the heat brought to the tacos with its specialized hot sauce. The restaurant chain started out as a truck hawking tacos in Austin, Texas, before catching on and expanding out into physical brick-and-mortar locations around the Southwest. Unlike other taco spots though, Torchy’s Tacos is all about giving back to the community. Every month the restaurants release a “Taco of the Month.” Revenue from the sale of this taco is donated to various nonprofits, including Make-A-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson (a cancer research organization), and Phoenix House (an addiction recovery facility). So, if you decide to stop by the new location, you can feel good knowing some of your money can be going to a local charity. 

There are over a dozen specially crafted tacos, including the Trailer Park (fried chicken, green chilies, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, poblano sauce, and a flour tortilla), the Green Chile Pork (pork carnitas, green chile, cotija cheese, cilantro, onions, line wedge with tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla), and The Naughty Santa, which is December’s Taco of the Month (chorizo, grilled shrimp, pepper Jack cheese, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, and poblano sauce on a flour tortilla). 

The new Phoenix area restaurant has opened at 21386 South Ellsworth Loop Road. It is open from 10 AM until 10 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 10 AM until 11 PM Friday and Saturday. 

