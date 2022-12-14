Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings. Photo by Lee Campbell/Unsplash on Unsplash

Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.

Bubba’s 33 already has one location up and running in Peoria. However, this Kentucky-based restaurant has plans on opening two new restaurants in greater Phoenix. The first will be in Goodyear, followed by another in Tempe (although work on this location is further behind).

You might not have heard of Bubba’s 33 before, but it has some connected history to a restaurant you likely have been to in the past. Kent Taylor was the founder of Texas Roadhouse. After his venture with the famous Texas steak restaurant, he wanted to open something up in his home state of Kentucky that would satisfy all the picky eaters out there. In 2013, he launched Bubba’s 33 to do just that. It has a family-friendly atmosphere, with plenty of televisions around for anyone interested in watching the big game, and a large menu for anyone with a big appetite.

The menu is packed with food for everyone. For burger lovers, there is the Bacon Burger, the Classic Cheeseburger, the Wild Shroomin’ Burger, the Spicy Habanero Burger, and the Black Bean Veggie Burger (just to name a few). Feeling like chicken instead? Sure thing. You’ll find the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, the Hot & Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Bacon Avocado Sandwich, the Turkey & Bacon Sandwich, and even a Philly Cheese Steak. There are a number of pizza options if you want something for the entire family, all kinds of chicken wing flavors, dry rubbed and tossed in your favorite sauce (available in traditional and boneless). Or maybe you want a larger, more substantial meal? Bubba’s 33 has you covered with that as well. This includes Lasagna, Chicken Tenders, California Chicken, Chicken Parmesan Pasta, Signature Ribeye, Seasoned Salmon, Fish & Chips, and Chicken & Bacon Mac N’ Cheese.

If you’re interested in giving Bubba’s 33 a try before it officially opens in Goodyear, feel free to stop by the Peoria location at 16100 North Arrowhead Fountain Center Drive (it’s open until 11 PM Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday).