Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location

A local seafood restaurant is opening a new location Photo by Mike Bergmann/Unsplash



For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.

Nelson’s Meat + Fish is all about providing guests with the highest quality proteins possible. Whether in the form of steak or lobster, the food presented to hungry patrons is some of the freshest around. Seafood is flown in daily from each point of origin. Because the food must be flown in, opening a second restaurant will not have the same kind of monetary overhead as paying to have all the fish shipped into a single location, which is just one of the reasons why the new location in Scottsdale is becoming a reality.

The other reason is Nelson’s Meat + Fish is, frankly, one of the most popular seafood choices in the entire Valley. The menu rotates some, based on what seasonal options are available. There are also specials every day. Currently, at the original Phoenix location, features include fish taco kits on Tuesday, the NMF Proper on Wednesday, ‘Lobstah’ Rolls and $2 oysters + Peekytoe crab salad on Thursdays, NMF ‘Chowdah’ on Friday, and NMF Gravlax on Saturday. The NMF Proper ‘Lobstah’ Roll is exclusively available on Wednesday, as the lobster must be flown in and prepared specifically for the rolls, and to ensure the highest, freshest quality, this can only happen one day a week.

The new Scottsdale location is tentatively set to open in May, although additional information will be made available in the coming weeks. It will likely share similar hours to the Phoenix location, which is open 10:30 AM until 4 PM Tuesday through Saturday (it is closed Sunday and Monday). Anthony Bourdain once wrote you should never eat fish at a restaurant on Monday. With Nelson’s Meat + Fish closed on that day, you’ll never have to worry about eating weekend old fish. Because at Nelson’s Meat + Fish, it is all about the freshest quality possible.