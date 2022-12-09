Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By Fire

A popular restaurant has returned after fire destroyed it two years ago. Photo by Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash on Unsplash

There are all kinds of obstacles restaurants must face in order to be successful. Many restaurants will eventually succumb to one, if not several, of these hurdles, which in the end may lead to the restaurant shutting down. However, few hurdles can lead to the shuttering of a food establishment as quickly as a fire. A widespread fire has the power to completely cripple the establishment, and unlike other businesses, which may be able to relocate easily, that is not the case with a restaurant and its reliance on a functional kitchen setup (not to mention all the paperwork and licenses a restaurant must follow in order to operate). One local restaurant owner, which hails from New Jersey, experienced firsthand just how damaging a fire can be. And yet, with some time and perseverance, the owner is now returning to the Tucson food scene as he re-opens what had previously been destroyed.

East Coast Super Subs began serving up subs to the greater Tucson community back in 1998. Over the subsequent two decades, owner Keith McNesby as well as his East Coast-inspired subs became widely known as some of the best sandwiches in the city. However, in January 2020, a fire fully engulfed his restaurant, and 22 years of business came crashing to a halt. While other restaurants were forced into delayed shutdowns just a few months later with the start of COVID, East Coast Super Subs couldn’t offer drive-through or take-out orders, as the restaurant was fully destroyed.

The goal was always to return to the culinary food scene here in the Old Pueblo as quickly as possible. However, for a variety of reasons, East Coast Super Subs’ return was delayed, but, as the saying goes, better late than never. Keith and his subs are once again serving the local community and, for those who miss the original spot, East Coast Super Subs opened back up right across the street from the original location.

The setup is a little different, in that the restaurant is now an enhanced food cart. Patrons can still stop by and order their favorites, there just won’t be any indoor seating. That hasn’t stopped fans of the food from coming out to enjoy the sandwiches being served up at 187 North Park Avenue.

Guests will find one of the most authentic South Jersey cheese steaks in all of Arizona. Other menu items include the Bully (a super-sized cheese steak), the Turkey Club, Italian, Italian Stallion (super-sized Italian), East Coast Special (steak, mushrooms, and bell peppers), and the Jim McKenna (grilled turkey, swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and optional bacon).

East Coast Super Subs is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM until 3 PM.