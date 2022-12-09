Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health Inspection

A local restaurant is in big trouble after a terrible health inspection. Photo by Mikael Seegen/Unsplash on Unsplash

When restaurants perform poorly during their annual health inspection they typically are, at worst, given a verbal reprimand (at most) and are told to make the necessary improvements before the subsequent inspection the following year. In more extreme situations a restaurant is given a few weeks, if not a month, to make corrections when there is an immediate safety concern for the general public. Rarely though is there the potential for legal action, as long as the outlined corrections are made. However, following a recent inspection, one local Tucson restaurant has been told they have 30 days to make an improvement or face legal consequences.

During a November 21 food safety inspection at Bai Thong Authentic Thai Cuisine, located at 4853 East Speedway, a total of 12 health code violations were identified. A number of these violations were addressed on the spot, so visitors don’t need to worry about them. However, there was one violation in particular that is directly connected to the overall health and well-being of everyone who visits and dines within the restaurant.

Most of the correct health code violations revolve around issues with the hand cleaning station. For starters, employees were handling raw chicken with gloved hands, and would then grab uncooked noodles with the same gloved hand. The inspector at the time instructed employees to toss all of the grabbed noodles and that, in the future, a new glove must be put on before touching any other food item after handling raw chicken. The health inspector witnessed employees washing hands without soap, as well as washing gloved hands in a bowl of water before placing strainers inside the same bowl of water. The health inspector pointed out the problems with both of these issues.

While there were a few other health code infractions (including leaving raw eggs out in the open and at room temperature for an extended period of time), the biggest problem came with a sewage and wastewater connection. The restaurant does not have a mop sink. Due to this, mop water is discarded in sinks used for food prep and cleaning. Additionally, the wash and rinse basin of the used 3-comp sink is directly connected to the sanitary sewer system. This violation needs to be addressed and corrected right away. As documentation of the inspection indicates, failure to make the identified corrections may lead to not only probationary ratings for the restaurant, but also legal actions taken against the restaurant as well.