Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended Closure

Operating a restaurant brings with it all kinds of unexpected ups and downs. It’s impossible to forecast the future and know exactly how things will turn out. Sometimes, all a restaurant owner can do is put forward their best foot and hope for the best. One particular restaurant here in Tucson has had its own number of highs and lows, despite originally opening five years ago. Thankfully, for fans of world cuisine, a local Ethiopian/Eritrean restaurant has returned to the food scene and is once again serving hungry customers.

Whether missing the texture and taste of scooping up plentiful servings of lentils and meats with injera (a flatbread often used as a replacement for silverware), or wanting to break free from the traditional flavors most commonly found in restaurants here in the Old Pueblo, the return of Queen Sheba Eritrean Eatery. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, initially shut its doors three years later in 2021, with the intent of moving across town to 6470 East 22nd Street. However, following the move, owner Welday Gezehen, a woman originally from Eritrea who later spent several years in Ethiopia after arriving as a refugee, realized the space needed updating to live up to her standards. So, later in 2021, the restaurant closed down once more for extensive remodeling.

That remodeling took a little longer than expected. With the surge in building costs, it forced a slowdown in updating the space. However, despite taking over a year to complete, the restaurant is now back and serving customers eager to step back into the restaurant. Ethiopia and Eritrea, two neighboring African nations, share a vast number of similarities in their recipes and cooking traditions. This includes making both meat and non-meat variations. Queen Sheba Eritrean Eatery is, in fact, an excellent destination for vegan and vegetarian eaters who want a different restaurant they can enjoy.

Queen Sheba Eatery, which now goes by the official name of Queen Sheba Restaurant and Market, is open seven days a week, from 8 AM until 9 PM. The website has not yet been updated to reflect its return to serving customers, so while the website still says it is temporarily closed, it is, in fact, open and serving customers. Guests who would like to place orders for delivery or pick-up can do so by visiting the website, where the menu is listed, or by giving the restaurant a call during business hours at (520) 783-2828.