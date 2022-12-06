Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town

A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now opened Photo by Sarang Pande/Unsplash on Unsplash

The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).

Located at 7300 North Via Paseo Del Sur in Scottsdale, Fratelli li Bufala has made the long trek over from Italy. The restaurant focuses primarily on individual pizzas, rather than the large, shareable pizzas more commonly found at other restaurants. The 10-inch pizza is the size of choice, with a number of unique toppings available. Of course, for those who are not feeling the personal pizza, the restaurant does offer a handful of other menu items.

Beyond the pizza menu, guests can order starters, such as grass-fed USDA beef meatballs (topped off in Italian tomato sauce and Parmigiano cheese), fried pizza sticks, deep-fried eggplant parmigiana, plus buffalo chips, and a chef's selection of imported cold meat and cheese. The burger menu includes the Polpetta Burger (homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and fresh basil) and the FLB Burger (grass-fed USDA Angus beef, mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, and a homemade specialty sauce). For anyone hungry for a more traditional Italian meal, Fratelli li Bufala doesn’t disappoint. Guests will find Pappardelle pasta with traditional Italian bolognese, Rigatoni pasta with homemade Italian sausage, spaghetti pasta with cherry tomatoes, homemade lasagna, Margherita (San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil). Most options on the menu can be replaced with a vegan offering (including vegan cheese) as well as gluten-free. The restaurant also sells a handful of salads and has a child’s menu.

Fratelli li Bufala is open from 11 AM until 9 PM seven days a week. It currently offers dine-in service with an expansive outdoor seating area, so guests are able to enjoy the fantastic outdoor weather. For guests interested in learning more about the restaurant and seeing the latest images and menu items, make sure to follow Fratelli la Bufala’s Scottsdale, Arizona Facebook page for all restaurant updates.