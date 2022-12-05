Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

A local pizzeria has opened a new restaurant. Photo by Food Photographer/Unsplash on Unsplash



Sometimes you just can’t have too much of a good thing. That is as true in the restaurant business as anywhere else. When a restaurant connects with clients and there’s a high demand for it, most restaurant owners with the available capital will look for ways to spread out and open additional locations. In metro Phoenix, one fan-favorite pizzeria has officially opened its third location to better reach a growing number of customers and pizza lovers.

For anyone that has been craving a New York-style slice of pizza, Jimmy & Joe’s Pizzeria has quickly become a favorite destination. Since opening in 2006, the restaurant has slowly picked up steam, eventually opening a second location five years later. And now, 16 years after the launch of Jimmy and Joe’s Pizzeria, the third location is open and serving customers. The newest location is now serving customers in Gilbert at 4984 South Power Road (Suite 103). This is inside the Gilbert Gateway Towne Center. The new restaurant is in addition to the two other locations found in Mesa and Chandler

While there are a number of sizes available (beginning at 12-inch pizzas), the main attraction is the 24-inch pizza. Guests can build their own pie, or they can order one of the specialty pizzas. There are all kinds of options here, including Chicken Pesto (pesto sauce, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken breast), Popeye (spinach, basil, mozzarella, garlic, tomato, and feta), Lasagna (meatballs, sausage, ricotta, and parmesan cheese), and a number of others.

For anyone that is hungry, but isn’t feeling a pizza, Jimmy & Joe’s Pizzeria also has a nice selection of sandwiches, calzones, wings, and salads. The sandwiches include The Pesto (pesto sauce, chicken, onion, Roma tomatoes), The Italian (mortadella, capicola, salami, and giardiniera), as well as The Meatball meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce). Chicken wings are available in both traditional and boneless variations, and there is a surprisingly large number of salads available. Salad lovers will find a house, Greek, chicken Caesar, antipasta, and chicken gorgonzola.

Everything on the menu is available for pick-up and delivery (and can, as always, be enjoyed inside the pizzeria).

The hours are the same for all three restaurants. From Monday through Thursday the restaurants are open from 10:30 AM until 8:30 PM, on Friday from 10:30 AM until 9:30 PM, on Saturday from 11 AM until 9:30 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 8:30 PM.