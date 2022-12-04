Tucson, AZ

Restaurant Fails Health Inspection, May Face Legal Action

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnSog_0jVTQUFi00
A local restaurant is in trouble following its recent health inspection.Photo byMikael Seegen/UnsplashonUnsplash

When restaurants perform poorly during their annual health inspection they typically are, at worst, given a verbal reprimand (at most) and are told to make the necessary improvements before the subsequent inspection the following year. In more extreme situations a restaurant is given a few weeks, if not a month, to make corrections when there is an immediate safety concern for the general public. Rarely though is there the potential for legal action, as long as the outlined corrections are made. However, following a recent inspection, one local Tucson restaurant has been told they have 30 days to make an improvement or face legal consequences. 

During a November 21 food safety inspection at Bai Thong Authentic Thai Cuisine, located at 4853 East Speedway, a total of 12 health code violations were identified. A number of these violations were addressed on the spot, so visitors don’t need to worry about them. However, there was one violation in particular that is directly connected to the overall health and well-being of everyone who visits and dines within the restaurant. 

Most of the correct health code violations revolve around issues with the hand cleaning station. For starters, employees were handling raw chicken with gloved hands, and would then grab uncooked noodles with the same gloved hand. The inspector at the time instructed employees to toss all of the grabbed noodles and that, in the future, a new glove must be put on before touching any other food item after handling raw chicken. The health inspector witnessed employees washing hands without soap, as well as washing gloved hands in a bowl of water before placing strainers inside the same bowl of water. The health inspector pointed out the problems with both of these issues. 

While there were a few other health code infractions (including leaving raw eggs out in the open and at room temperature for an extended period of time), the biggest problem came with a sewage and wastewater connection. The restaurant does not have a mop sink. Due to this, mop water is discarded in sinks used for food prep and cleaning. Additionally, the wash and rinse basin of the used 3-comp sink is directly connected to the sanitary sewer system. This violation needs to be addressed and corrected right away. As documentation of the inspection indicates, failure to make the identified corrections may lead to not only probationary ratings for the restaurant, but also legal actions taken against the restaurant as well. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# restaurant# health inspection# Thai food# legal action

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
18395 followers

More from Greyson F

Tucson, AZ

Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended Closure

A local restaurant is back open and serving customers.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. Operating a restaurant brings with it all kinds of unexpected ups and downs. It’s impossible to forecast the future and know exactly how things will turn out. Sometimes, all a restaurant owner can do is put forward their best foot and hope for the best. One particular restaurant here in Tucson has had its own number of highs and lows, despite originally opening five years ago. Thankfully, for fans of world cuisine, a local Ethiopian/Eritrean restaurant has returned to the food scene and is once again serving hungry customers.

Read full story
1 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town

A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Eating Out Is About To Get Much More Expensive

You are going to burn through more money when eating out at restaurants.Photo byJP Valery/UnsplashonUnsplash. Eating out has turned into a much more expensive splurge over the last several months. With the increasing cost of ingredients, rent, as well as employee wages, the cost of stopping off at even a fast-food chain can take a healthy bite into anyone’s monthly budget. And just when you thought restaurants couldn’t find a way to siphon any more money out of your pocket, some local Scottsdale restaurants have found another way: charging extra for your table reservation.

Read full story
10 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

A local pizzeria has opened a new restaurant.Photo byFood Photographer/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes you just can’t have too much of a good thing. That is as true in the restaurant business as anywhere else. When a restaurant connects with clients and there’s a high demand for it, most restaurant owners with the available capital will look for ways to spread out and open additional locations. In metro Phoenix, one fan-favorite pizzeria has officially opened its third location to better reach a growing number of customers and pizza lovers.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its Place

A new pizzeria has opened where a previous pizza restaurant had failed.Photo byBrenna Huff/UnsplashonUnsplash. It isn’t uncommon for one restaurant to replace another restaurant when it goes out of business. The space is already set up to accommodate guests, it has a kitchen, and all the other appliances and devices needed to run the business. It’s a faster setup and allows the new owner to get everything up and running sooner, which means they are paying less in rent for months they are not actively bringing money in. However, one thing that isn’t as common is the same style of restaurant replacing the one that failed. And yet, in this case, a new pizza restaurant is replacing an old pizza restaurant in downtown Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.

Read full story
8 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix

An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.

Read full story
6 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.

Read full story
4 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.

Read full story
5 comments
Mesa, AZ

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.

Read full story
20 comments
Tempe, AZ

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Family Owned Restaurant Closing

A family owned restaurant is closing for good.Photo byLisa Luminaire/UnsplashonUnsplash. Opening a business and going at it alone is a difficult, and terrifying, ordeal. Locally owned small businesses are often the backbone of so many communities around the country, despite all the stacked-up odds against success. Despite this, there is no denying the desire to follow someone’s dream and to test merits. One local husband and wife-run restaurant, located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, decided to roll the dice and open their own restaurant a decade ago. Through ups and downs, the restaurant thrived, connected with locals, and carved a niche for itself. However, despite the extended success, the restaurant will serve its final meal and close down for good this coming Wednesday, November 23.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations

A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.

Read full story
12 comments
Phoenix, AZ

NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In Phoenix

Grab yourself a slice of delicious pizza.Hannah Koury/Provided By Artichoke Basille's Pizza. There’s never a bad time for pizza. Whether celebrating a big youth league victory or nursing wounds after a softball beer league loss, nothing ties off any day like a delicious slice of pizza. The idea of breaking bread has been around for centuries, but, in reality, pizza brings more people together than anything else. Of course, if you want to take it to the next level, you can wash it down with your favorite beverage of choice. Here in metro Phoenix, you have access to several quality pizza chains and independent joints. And now, you’ll have one more option to choose from.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through

Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Tempe, AZ

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy