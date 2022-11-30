New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant. Photo by Maddie Hamilton/Unsplash on Unsplash

There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.

Miel de Agave just opened its doors at 705 North 1st Street in the heart of downtown Phoenix. The restaurant wants to give guests an updated version of the classic Mexican dishes they likely have had countless times in the past. It makes it possible to experience new flavors right alongside a tasty cocktail and freshly made salsa.

The appetizer menu kicks off with Mexico City Elote (charbroiled corn, butter, mayo, Mexican Queso Fresco, chili lime seasoning, lime, and sriracha aioli), Tuetanos (made of bone marrow, Mexican chimichurri, which is a variation of the more commonly known Argentina chimichurri sauce, salsa macha, cilantro, microgreens, and charro beans), as well as the Empanditas Gobernador (grilled shrimp, caribe pepper, tomatoes, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeno cream, avocado cream, and queso fresco).

Looking for something larger, or want to cut straight to the entree menu? There is the Illegal Wagyu Burger (wagyu patty, brioche bun, Mexican cheese, guacamole, chorizo aioli, crispy onions, french fries, and sriracha aioli), La Discada Skillet (prime skirt steak, chorizo, sausage, pork belly, wagyu ground beef, caribe peppers, tomato, onions, charro beans, roasted red salsa, served with flour or corn tortillas), and El Asado, which is a prime 29 oz tomahawk steak, tuetano, charro beans, grilled onions, served with your choice of tortilla.

There is one taco variation on the menu, but it is likely different from other tacos you’ve consumed in the past. The grilled octopus is topped with adobo sauce, avocado cream, charbroiled pineapple, mango habanero salsa, and served in a blue corn tortilla and a side of corn esquite salad.

For anyone interested in stopping by and trying the new restaurant, it is open Monday from 11 AM until 11 PM, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 AM until 9 PM, Thursday through Saturday from 11 AM until 2 AM, and on Sunday it is open from 11 AM until 8 PM.