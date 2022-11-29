Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley. Photo by Garreth Paul/Unsplash on Unsplash

When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.

Following its original closure back in early June, owners of Modern Oyster Bar Chophouse wanted to regroup and bring the same menu and offerings back to the greater Scottsdale location. With rent surging for the time being in Phoenix (although that trend looks to be slowing down and even backtracking in some areas around the Valley), the cost of operating a business in the heart of Scottsdale proved incredibly expensive. But now, Modern Oyster Bar Chophouse is looking to try its hand with a new address.

The transition to the new location has, in some ways, been in the works since the closure of the original site. When the owners of Modern Oyster Bar Chophouse decided to not re-up the rising rent in their previous location, they began searching for a different address with a lower price tag attached to it. They found it at 17001 North Scottsdale Road.

Guests who enjoyed the original vibe, decor, and menu will fall in love all over again with the new location, as it shares many of the same trademarked looks. Plus, with the same menu, patrons won’t have to worry about missing out on their favorites (and they will be able to satisfy the hunger cravings that went missing when the original location closed).

For anyone who did not visit the original location, the starter menu includes Dungeness and blue crab cakes, Oysters Rockefeller, wood-fried oysters, crispy chicken thighs, a cheese board, plus an open oyster bar. Main course menu items include seared scallops, grilled shrimp, seared Ahi Tuna, Chilean Sea Bass, fish and chips, lobster tail, center cut filet, New York prime center cut, prime bone-in ribeye, short ribs, and even a “Modern Burger” (8-ounce patty, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle aioli, on a King’s Hawaiian Roll).

The new Modern Oyster Bar Chophouse is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 PM until 9 PM, Thursday through Saturday from 4 PM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 4 PM until 9 PM. It is closed on Monday.