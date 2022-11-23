National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

Tucson, AZ

For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner. 

Quiznos recently announced it would be opening upwards of 30 new restaurants throughout Arizona, with a majority of them focused around Tucson, thanks to franchise owner Patel. Patel is a Tucson-based restaurant franchise owner that has worked with a number of franchises over the years. Quiznos is owned by REGOR Restaurant Group, which operates a handful of other popular restaurant franchises, including Dairy Queen, Mesa Verde Bar & Grill, Taco Del Mar, Blue Sky Bar, and LavAzaa Italian. 

Beginning next year, Tucson will start to see an influx of the restaurant brand opening up. While all of the locations have not yet been selected, the first will be situated around the University of Arizona campus. A specific address will be provided in the coming weeks as Quiznos and Patel settle on the location.

It will take a total of seven years for all 30 restaurants to be built. The majority of these restaurants will be built from the ground up and not move into existing structures, as this will allow Quiznos to fully control the look of its establishment (the company has partnered with BCubed Manufacturing, which is a Michigan-based manufacturer that specializes in free-standing, modular buildings). Beginning in 2023, three new restaurants will be built, installed, and opened for consumers to enjoy. Three additional restaurants will open in 2024, and then around five restaurants a year will be added over the subsequent five years left on the build contracts. 

Quiznos first opened in Denver, Colorado back in 1981. The sandwich fast-food chain expanded rapidly, eventually ballooning out to 4,700 locations throughout the United States by 2007. However, the restaurant chain expanded too quickly and was not able to sustain itself and began to shrink down to just 400 locations a decade later. The restaurant chain eventually filed for bankruptcy as it sold off restaurants and shrunk itself back down. The chain has since come out of bankruptcy and has since restructured itself and expanded slowly. Expansion slowed during the pandemic, but it has since started back up. Currently, there are only a few Quiznos locations, all of which are scattered around metro Phoenix, including one in Mesa, one in Glendale, and two in Phoenix.  

The restaurant is best known for its toasted subs, including the Prime Rib XL, Spicy Monterey, Classic Italian, Ultimate Turkey Club, and the Tuna Melt.

