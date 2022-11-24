Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location. Photo by Sunira Moses/Unsplash

Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.

Angry Crab Shack has spread like wildfire throughout the Valley, and the latest rendition of the restaurant has now opened in Tempe. The casual, laid-back atmosphere is a fan favorite and goes right along with the deliciously boiled and steamed seafood. The restaurant itself was created by former NFL player Ron Lou, who spent four years playing for the original Houston Oilers (before traveling east to Philly). During his time in the league, he started up a handful of different restaurant chains. While his original restaurants were all sports bars, breakfast joints, and even a handful of Asian restaurants, he wanted to bring the taste of deep south low country boils to the rest of the country. Blended with his love of Asian food, he eventually settled on the Angry Crab Shack. He tossed the doors open to the original location in Mesa back in 2013. In the nine years since the restaurant’s inception, a total of 12 locations have now opened here in the Valley (with other locations in both Tucson and Yuma), and it has since spread to Nevada, Texas, and Alabama (Georgia and Washington state are adding restaurants in the coming months as well).

The menu kicks off with appetizers, including fried oysters, calamari, onion rings, lobster crostini, and hush puppies. However, the Shack Favorites include Jambalaya, lobster rolls, grilled salmon, and, of course, there is the Seafood Boil, where you are able to choose your protein by the pound (which includes lobster, mussels, crawfish, crab legs, shrimp, and others), you’ll then add your sauce, spice, and whether you want seasonal vegetables, sausages, corn on the cob, red potatoes, and other goodies.

The new Temple location can be found at 660 West Warner Road and is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 10 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM until 11 PM.