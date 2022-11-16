Cave Creek, AZ

New Pizza Restaurant Now Open

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfRqQ_0jCbFEqg00
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash

There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie. 

Cowboy Pizza Company has officially opened its doors and is ready to serve guests pizza made with passion and love. Owners originally grew up ranching in Montana, but eventually moved to Cave Creek. The move didn’t take their love of ranching away, and it only heightened their love of a good slice of pizza. However, as their website suggests, there weren’t any great pizza places located in Cave Creek’s old town, and as such, they decided to change all of that. And, thus, Cowboy Pizza Company was born.

The menu starts off with some snacks, which include artichoke spinach dip, giant meatballs, stuffed artichokes, chicken wings, and “Wagon Wheels”, which are baked and buttered bread wheels rolled up and stuffed with cheese. There are salads, as well as sweets like Cowboy Cookies, which are jumbo chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla bean ice cream and then dipped in chocolate, plus root beer floats, although, naturally, it’s the pizzas that take center stage. Cowboy Pizzas include The Cheese Steak, Mediterranean, Steak & Blue, Meat & Potatoes, and Carne Asada. There are also traditional pizzas, like the Italian, Meatball, BBQ Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, and the Shroom pizza. 

For anyone interested in work, Cowboy Pizza Company is not only hiring, but they are starting off their new hires with up to $20 an hour. They are looking for individuals to fill all possible roles, ranging from working in the kitchen to delivering the pizzas. And for those who simply want to stop by and try out a slice of pizza and maybe a cold beer, it is located at 6920 East Cave Creek Road and open Tuesday through Friday from 11 AM until 8 PM, on Saturday from 11 AM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 7 PM. Cowboy Pizza Company is closed on Mondays. 

